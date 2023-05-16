WNBA Suspends Aces Coach Becky Hammon, Rescinds Draft Pick After Complaint from Pregnant Player

Former Aces forward Dearica Hamby said she was "heartbroken" after her commitment to the team during her pregnancy was called into question

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 03:50 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon will face a two-game suspension without pay to begin the season after a league investigation determined she had made inappropriate comments to a pregnant player, the WNBA announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the league said Hammon, 46, and the Aces had been found guilty of "violating league rules regarding impermissible player benefits" and had violated the WNBA's Respect in the Workplace rules in relation "to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby's recent pregnancy."

While the league has not released additional information about Hammon's alleged misconduct, an Instagram post shared by Hamby on Jan. 21, the same day she was traded and the complaint was filed, offers additional insight into her dispute with the Aces organization.

In a lengthy message to fans and friends, Hamby said she "genuinely" loves the city of Las Vegas and Aces fans after spending the majority of her career with the team, but could not move on from "disgusting comments" made towards her by an unnamed member of the Aces organization.

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 10: Kelsey Plum #10. A'Ja Wilson #22, Jackie Young #0, Dearica Hamby #5 and Head Coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces pose for a photograph before the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 10, 2022 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With that being said, I am heartbroken. Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not," she wrote.

Hamby said her "character and work ethic" were attacked, and she was "promised things" by the organization that were "not followed through on," in the post. "I was accused of signing my extension knowingly pregnant. This is false."

Hamby alleged that the team was concerned about her "level of commitment" to the Aces after speculation that she would "get pregnant again" in the next two years. She continued, "Did the team expect me to promise not to get pregnant in exchange for the contract extension?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsXXblSRPN/
dearica marie hamby/Instagram

Hamby claims the Aces told her that she was being traded from the team because of concern over her availability. "I was then told that I 'was not taking precautions to not get pregnant.' "

The Aces' treatment of Hamby was "unprofessional and unethical," she claimed. "I remained transparent with everyone within the organization, and yet, my honesty was met with coldness, disrespect, and disregard from members of management."

PEOPLE has contacted the Aces and Hammon for comment.

The WNBA's investigation, which included 33 interviews with people close to the situation and "a review of numerous texts, emails and other documents," uncovered several individuals with "additional concerns about the conduct of the Aces during the most recent free agency period," according to the WNBA.

The WNBA said that along with Hammon's suspension, they are stripping the team of their 2025 first-round draft pick.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 31: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces talks to players during a timeout in the third quarter of Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Storm 78-73. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

However, the investigation "was not able to substantiate" those additional concerns, the statement said.

League commissioner Cathy Engelbert said, "It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams," in the statement.

"The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams."

Hamby and the Sparks begin their season on Friday. They'll host Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J102
Kelly Clarkson Responds to Toxic Workplace Claims from 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Staffers
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aces Star A'ja Wilson Says She Learned to Ignore the Internet Trolls: 'Let Me Focus on My Fanbase'
Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Bears reacts after a foul call against the Bears during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on February 13, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kim Mulkey Says She Hasn't Spoken to Brittney Griner Since Her Release, But Is 'Glad She's Safe'
Trevor Bauer
MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer to Play in Japan on 1-Year Deal Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
Stephen Ross, tom brady
NFL Suspends Miami Dolphins Owner for Violating League Rules to Talk to Tom Brady and Sean Payton
Becky Hammon
Becky Hammon Nearing 'Record-Setting' Deal to Coach WNBA's Las Vegas Aces: Reports
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
This is the sign on over the main entrance to Mercyhurst University in Erie
Pa. College Hockey Player Suspended for Throwing Disabled Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs of Bar
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver for 1 Year Over Racist and Sexist Comments
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.
Robert Sarver Announces Plan to Sell Both Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Following Year-Long Suspension
Trevor Bauer
Los Angeles Dodgers Officially Part Ways with Pitcher Trevor Bauer