Sabrina Ionescu’s father Dan Ionescu bragged about her being the “best” to a passenger when he worked as a cab driver

WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu Reacts to Viral Story About Her Uber-Driving Dad Bragging About Her Before She Went Pro

Sabrina Ionescu's parents knew she would make it to the WNBA back when she was in high school!

A tweet recently went viral from Luka Dukich — the director of content for both the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox — revealing that years ago, Ionescu's dad Dan was his Uber driver. During small talk, Dan expressed that his daughter was "not good" at basketball, but "the best."

"As soon as I read the first few lines of the tweet, I knew they were talking about my Dad," Ionescu, 23, tells PEOPLE of the viral moment.

The New York Liberty player adds, "From day one, he and my mom have been my biggest fans, so it's not surprising he was telling people about me back then."

In a series of tweets, Dukich wrote, "This is a true story. I was in San Francisco a couple years ago, and got to talking to our Uber driver. He was a friendly Romanian dude. He asked me about work and we started talking ball."

"He told me his daughter was going to play college basketball. 'She must be good!' I said," the director of content recalled. "He turned to me and raised a finger and said 'No. She is not good. She is THE BEST.'"

Dukich continued, "I'm from the Balkans, I've been around proud Eastern Euro parents my entire life, they're people who ALWAYS have 'the best' everything. I sort of laughed and was like 'that's awesome, man.'"

"We talked hoops a little bit longer and he gave me his card in case I ever needed a ride somewhere," he wrote, along with the picture of Dan's business card.

Dukich added, "Couple years later it turns out he was 100% right. She WAS the best."

"Yep, sounds like my dad... haha," Ionescu wrote in response.

The now-professional athlete played basketball at the University of Oregon and in 2020, her dream came true as the first round, first pick overall in the WNBA.

She was also a mentee of the late Kobe Bryant.