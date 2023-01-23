WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'

Sabrina Ionescu and longtime beau Hroniss Grasu are "finally" getting married!

The New York Liberty guard, 25, shared on Saturday that she and the Las Vegas Raiders center, 31, are set to wed.

"It's always us🤍 here's to forever with you 1.20.23 #finally" the WNBA star wrote alongside a carousel of images from their engagement.

Amid an elaborate floral heart arrangement, more flowers and candles, Grasu proposed in an open-air rooftop setting on Friday night.

Ionescu's friends and family were excited to congratulate the athlete.

Among the first was her friend Vanessa Bryant, who became close to the Oregon standout after her late husband and daughter Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant visited Ionescu in college.

"Woooohoooooo!!! Yay!!!! Congratulations!!!!!❤️" Bryant wrote.

Other athletes including retired WNBA great Sue Bird and WNBA free agent Candace Parker, tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, and former NBA player and coach Steve Nash also sent their well wishes.

Like Ionescu, Grasu is also an Oregon Duck and the couple share Romanian ancestry.

The 6-foot-3, 300-lb. Grasu was the football team's starting center for four years. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2015 in the third round of the NFL Draft, and has gone on to play for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

As Ionescu gears up for her fourth season when WNBA play begins in May, she's aiming to pick up where she left off.

Last July, she notched the league's first-ever triple-double while scoring 30 or more points.

Ionescu led the Liberty to a 116-107 win over the Las Vegas Aces on July 6 and finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

​​"I'm just trying to be the best that I can every time I step out on the floor," she told ESPN. "It's me versus me. I'm trying to get better and continue to learn from all the situations that I've been put in."