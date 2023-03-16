Sabrina Ionescu's First Signature Shoe with Nike Features 'Easter Eggs' of WNBA Star's Personal Story

Sabrina Ionescu is all about the details.

The WNBA star announced her first signature shoe and apparel collection with Nike on Thursday, making her the first women's basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with the iconic shoe brand. And the sharpshooter brought her keen eye to the design process.

"I notice everything," Ionescu, 25, tells PEOPLE. Both on and off the court, she says she's "very" detail-oriented. "The drills that I do, how I prepare for games, everything is really thought out," she explains.

So when it was time for her to work with Nike on her first signature shoe, she says her approach was the same. The New York Liberty star incorporated several personal details into the design that tell her story.

"The Easter eggs that are within the shoe just speak a lot about the story I want to tell and obviously Nike is known for their storytelling," says Ionescu, who adds "it's been really nice" to "be able to bring those details into" the shoe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Inspired by Ionescu's national heritage, the intricate embroidery patterns on the Sabrina 1 pay homage to traditional Romanian art and architecture. Incorporating her background into the design allows her to show her pride for "the root of who I am," she says.

"That's always humbling, and they're very excited," she says of her family's reaction to the shoe.

Courtesy Nike

The shoe's design is highlighted by a dotted "i" that wraps around the top and bottom outsole of the shoe — a detail that pays respect to her last name.

Family has had an important impact on Ionescu, especially her brothers, one of which is her twin. "It's shaped me into who I am, the basketball player I am, and the person I am," Ioenscu says of her relationship with Andrei, 34, and Edward, 25.

Growing up, the Ionescus didn't cater to "gender norms," she says, recalling that her brothers "didn't see me as a girl and just saw me as a part of the family."

"They didn't care that I wanted to play basketball and girls were supposed to play with dolls or whatever the gender norm was, they were going to support me and they still do to this day."

Ionescu is "very thankful for them" and "very excited for this shoe to tell that story as well," she says.

Courtesy Nike

Another subtle nod to Ionescu's career is hidden in the interior side of the shoe — a vertically slanted Swoosh representing the barriers that Ionescu has broken throughout her career, and a hidden "Anyone, Anywhere" quote serves as a reference to her competitive spirit and belief that dreamers can come from anywhere.

Ionescu wants the shoe, and its hidden messages, to inspire the next generation of young athletes. "The first thing when a young girl opens the shoe, I just want them to be able to see possibility and to have a dream and to do everything it takes for them to accomplish that because I was able to do that."

Ionescu also helped design apparel and accessories for the collection, which will be available for purchase this summer.