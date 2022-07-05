Moore, who stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to focus on overturning Irons' wrongful conviction, said watching her husband "be a father" is "priceless"

WNBA Star Maya Moore and Husband Jonathan Irons Announce Birth of Son: 'One of the Proudest Days'

WNBA star Maya Moore and husband Jonathan Irons, whom she helped free from prison after he was wrongfully convicted, welcomed a baby boy in February, the couple revealed to Good Morning America Tuesday.

The new parents told the morning show that their son Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr. — nicknamed JJ — was born in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moore, 33, shared the clip on her Instagram, telling her social media followers, "Marrying Jonathan was one of the happiest days of my life!" before adding that "delivering JJ was one of the proudest days" of her life."

Plus, the two-time Olympic gold medalist added, "Witnessing Jonathan be a Father…Priceless😭."

In 2020, Moore successfully helped free Irons, 42, from prison after stepping away from her basketball career to focus on his case.

"I met Jonathan when I was 18. I was about to be a freshman at [the University of Connecticut] and my godparents and my great uncle introduced me to him and his story, his case," she previously told Good Morning America,

"He had been wrongfully convicted, he had been in prison over a decade at that point, so I was just interested in learning," Moore explained.

RELATED VIDEO: WNBA Star Renee Montgomery on Opting Out of Season to Focus on Social Justice: 'It's Bigger Than Sports'

Irons was 16 years old when he was arrested for a nonfatal shooting. Irons spent 20 years in prison, despite there never being any physical evidence linking him to the crime.

In 1998, an all-white jury convicted Irons on burglary and assault charges. The judge who later vacated his conviction said there was a series of problems with how the case was handled. Irons was given a 50-year sentence for burglary and assault at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri.

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the Backstage Creations Celebrity Suite at the ESPYS Maya Moore and Jonathon Irons | Credit: Bonnie Biess/FilmMagic

Two months after Irons was freed, the couple announced that they had gotten married.