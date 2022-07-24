Tom Brady sent Kelsey Plum a gift package that included a Brady Buccaneers jersey signed by him with a note saying, "Kelsey, you are amazing. L.F.G."

WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Jumps for Joy as Tom Brady Sends Her a Gift and Says: 'You Are Amazing'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 31: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (L) talks with Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces during halftime of the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kelsey Plum is overjoyed by a sweet gesture made by Tom Brady.

After being named the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, the star point guard received a box of gifts from the NFL Super Bowl champion.

Plum, 27, shared a video of her reaction when opening the gift via her Instagram Story on Friday, according to ESPN.

In the clip, the basketball player can be seen jumping for joy after seeing Brady's Buccaneers jersey signed by him with a note reading, "Kelsey, you are amazing. L.F.G."

Brady, 44, noticed the video and responded via Twitter, writing, "#LFG @Kelseyplum10 👊🏻👊🏻."

The two met at one of Plum's games earlier this summer. During a press conference following the event, Plum shared the story of their meeting by first calling Brady her "favorite athlete."

Plum said she was told before stepping onto the court that Brady would attend the game.

"He's coming, he's sitting on Gucci row, and I was like 'Say less,'" she told reporters. "I am gonna give him something to remember from this game. And I remembered we played the first half, and I walked out, and I was just like, don't say anything. Don't say anything."

"And then I locked eyes with him, and I was like screw it. I went right up to him. I dapped him up, gave him a big hug. I was like, 'Man. You're a dog. I love you! Woof, woof!'" she continued. "And he looked at me, and he was like 'yeah.' So we connected."

Just days after scoring the All-Star MVP accolade, Plum announced her partnership with female-owned fashion brand GSTQ.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the collaboration, she said the brand represents what's most important to her as an athlete and a role model.

"With our league, a lot of times, I think as a woman, people feel like they're doing you a favor if they're supporting you or watching you…and I don't think it's intentional," Plum explained.

"I don't want people's pity," she continued. "I want you to come watch me play because I'm damn good at what I do, man or woman."