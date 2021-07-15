WNBA Star Candace Parker Becomes First Woman to Cover NBA 2K: I'm 'Extremely Proud and Humbled'

"I'm honored to work with a company that's investing in women and betting on us to succeed," Candace Parker said

Candace Parker is making sports video game history.

On Wednesday, 2K Sports announced that the 35-year-old basketball player will grace the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th anniversary special edition, making her the first female cover athlete in the franchise's history.

Set to be released on Sept. 10, Parker joins Luka Dončić — who was named the cover athlete for the standard edition — and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who will star on the cover for the NBA 75th anniversary edition.

"Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K," Parker wrote on Twitter. "I'm honored to work with a company that's investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I'm hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow."

The Chicago Sky player joins a small selection of female athletes who have been tapped for the covers of sports games over the years, including Shawn Johnson on a Gymnastics by Wii game, according to ESPN.

Speaking with ESPN, Parker — a self-described "video game fanatic" — said the news of her cover is a dream come true.

"As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. Those are an athlete as a kid's dreams. To be able to experience that, I don't take it lightly," she told the outlet.

The sports star also said that she understands there were an array of other players who could have been chosen to be the first to cover the game.

"It means a lot to me. I'm a fan of basketball. I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. I'm a historian within basketball. I am a fan of basketball. I commentate basketball. I play video games," the former MVP said. "It was really the perfect storm because there are a lot of other people well-deserving of this, and I know that."

All three versions of the forthcoming video game are planned to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, per Fox News. The WNBA 25th anniversary special edition is available for pre-order now.

In an interview earlier this year, Parker told PEOPLE she was proud to be just one of an entire generation of WNBA athletes who are making "strides forward" in ensuring the league is taken seriously on the court – and off.