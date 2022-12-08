WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody in Prisoner Swap

Brittney Griner has been released from Russian jail in a prisoner swap, after spending nearly ten months in custody.

The WNBA star, 32, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday, CBS News reported, citing a U.S. official.

Taking place in the United Arab Emirates, President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, according to NBC News. Biden, 80, who is expected to give remarks later Thursday morning, also tweeted: "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," alongside photographs of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris and Griner's wife, Cherelle.

Griner is currently in the custody of American officials, a U.S. official told CNN. Paul Whelan, another American who remains jailed in Russia, was not included in the swap, the outlet said.

The exchange agreement between Griner and Bout was recently negotiated with Moscow and was given final approval by Biden last Thursday, five former U.S. officials told CBS News.

Brittney Griner. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Aug. 10, just below the maximum allowed sentence of 10 years. Griner's lawyers said at the time, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, that the verdict is "absolutely unreasonable" and said they will "certainly file an appeal."