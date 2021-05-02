WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Engaged to Marta Xargay Casademont: 'She Said Yes'

Breanna Stewart is engaged!

On Sunday, the WNBA star, 26, announced the happy news of her proposal to girlfriend Marta Xargay Casademont on Instagram, along with a series of photos from the moment she got on bended knee. "Did a thing. Another ring. She said YES. 💍🥰 #wifey," Stewart captioned her post, referencing her two championships in 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm. In addition, she recently won the EuroLeague championship with Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg in April and was named MVP.

"Life isn't just about the moments, it's about who we share them with! I said YES 💍 #wifey," Xargay, a 30-year-old Spanish basketball player, shared on her own Instagram page.

Stewart's teammate Sue Bird congratulated the couple in their respective comments sections with different heart-shaped emojis on Instagram. Meanwhile, fellow WNBA star Candace Parker wrote, "Congrats dude!!!!," on Stewart's post.

The couple was together at the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, for the 2020 season.

Xargay had played for the Mercury in 2015 and 2016 and is back in training camp with Phoenix for the first time since.

The Storm will play the Phoenix Mercury in a preseason game at Suns Arena on Saturday.