The Phoenix Mercury star recently became the oldest player in WNBA history to record over 30 points in one game

WNBA Fans Officially Name Diana Taurasi the Greatest Player of All Time

The votes are in, and Diana Taurasi has been named the greatest player in WNBA history!

The Phoenix Mercury star, 39, was named the WNBA "GOAT" after a fan vote held in September in honor of the WNBA's 25th anniversary. The league revealed the results prior to Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday, where Taurasi and Co. battled fellow "GOAT" nominee Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky.

Taurasi accepted the GOAT Ball — and a cute orange onesie for her newborn daughter Isla — from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Taurasi topped 24 other women deemed to be the greatest and most influential players in history — including big names like Sue Bird, Lisa Leslie, and Tamika Catchings.

Seven other women nominated for the honor — Tina Charles, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart — are currently active in the league.

Another 13 nominees, including Becky Hammon and Sheryl Swoopes, are retired. The list also includes Seimone Augustus, Swin Cash, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Maya Moore, Ticha Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, and Lindsay Whalen.

On Sept. 30, Taurasi became the oldest player to record over 30 points in a game in WNBA history with 37 points.

"When you get long in the tooth, like I am, you have to take advantage of these situations," the veteran point guard told reporters at the time. "And I don't mean go out there and try to get 40 or 35, but be really locked in and be in the moment, and that's what I'm trying to do every single time we get together right now. Because these moments don't come very often."

Taurasi had another stellar outing on Friday with 24 points on 50% shooting as the Mercury topped the Aces 87-84 and advanced to the Finals. Hours later, her wife Penny Taylor gave birth to their second child.

"At 4:24 am baby GOAT #2 arrived," the Phoenix Mercury wrote Saturday morning on Twitter. "Congratulations to Dee and Penny on the birth of their beautiful, healthy baby girl. #FamilyOf4TheValley"

Taurasi and Taylor, 40, announced their second pregnancy in July and gave PEOPLE a peek inside their new baby's nursery in September.