Four-Time WNBA Champion Maya Moore Announces Her Retirement: 'Extremely Thankful'

In 2020, Maya Moore helped free Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully convicted man who she later married

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 16, 2023 03:01 PM
Image
Photo: Harry How/Getty

WNBA legend Maya Moore is hanging up her jersey.

Moore, who the Minnesota Lynx drafted in 2011, announced her retirement during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday. The 33-year-old last played in 2018 before taking a hiatus from the league.

"It's time to put a close to the pro basketball life," she told GMA. "I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire."

Moore was one of the most dominant players in the WNBA during her career, earning multiple All-Star honors and leading the Lynx to four championships. She was also a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

"I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime," Moore said in a statement posted by the Lynx. "It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women's basketball."

She added: "Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career."

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the 2021 ESPY Awards
Maya Moore and Jonathon Irons. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In addition to her success on the court, Moore has advocated for better pay and working conditions for WNBA players.

"Maya Moore has forever left a mark on the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Lynx franchise and the hearts of Lynx fans everywhere," Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. "Maya's accolades are numerous; her leadership and talent both fearless and inspirational set the foundation for the most exciting and historic championship run in the league from 2011-2017."

"While today culminates Maya's basketball career, there is no doubt she will continue to impact the game we all love," he continued. "We wish Maya all the best and will root for her always."

Moore stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to focus on criminal justice reform and support Jonathan Irons, a former prisoner she helped release the following year.

When Irons was 16 years old, he was arrested for the nonfatal shooting of a white homeowner named Stanley Stotler during a burglary, despite the fact that no DNA, fingerprints, footprints, or any physical evidence ever linked him to the crime.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

He was convicted by an all-white jury on burglary and assault charges in 1998, though the judge who later vacated his conviction said there was a series of problems with how the case was handled.

Irons was given a 50-year sentence for burglary and assault at the Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri.

The two married shortly after Irons was released and welcomed a child in 2022.

Related Articles
Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Linemen Devin Willock (77) after the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga
Georgia's Devin Willock Shared Love to Fan in Final Tweet Before Fatal Car Crash: A 'Special Thank U'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
Georgia Football Player and Team Staffer Killed in Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi attend the TAG Heuer pre-race dinner at the Hotel Fairmont on May 22, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco
Who Is Felix Auger-Aliassime's Girlfriend? All About Nina Ghaibi
Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov
Who Is Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend? All About Konstantin Koltsov
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi arrive to the Netflix Break Point event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 12, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia
​​Who Is Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend? All About Costeen Hatzi
Robbie Knievel smiles moments after he successfully jumped more than 200 feet over service vehicles before the start of the IZOD IndyCar Series Firestone 550 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 5, 2010.
Robbie Knievel, Stuntman and Son of Evel Knievel, Dead at 60
Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 23-6.
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Gifts Teammates Diamond Pendants as He Bids Emotional Goodbye to the Team
Duff Goldman attends the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce celebrates Hollywood's 125th birthday held at Hollywood and Highland on February 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Duff Goldman, Baltimore Ravens Superfan, Says He's 'Good' at 'Trash Talk' — and Has a Perfect Game Day Snack
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Video of Him Being Removed from Flight in November: 'Exhausting'
Shaquille O'Neal Eats Frog Legs After TCU Loss
Shaquille O'Neal Ate Frog Legs After Losing Bet on TCU: 'I'm a Man of My Word'
Casper Ruud and partner Maria Galligani pose with the trophy on the podium at the Generali Open Tennis Tournament of the ATP Tour in Kitzbuehel, Austria on July 31, 2021
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani
Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun
Who Is Ons Jabeur's Husband? All About Karim Kamoun
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Nastia Liukin. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will make its series premiere, a two-hour special event, Wednesday, Jan. 4
Nastia Liukin Addresses Her Abrupt 'Special Forces' Exit: 'I Felt My Integrity Was at Stake'
Maria Sakkari and Konstantinos Mitsotakis
Who Is Maria Sakkari's Boyfriend? All About Konstantinos Mitsotakis