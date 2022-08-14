WNBA's Kelsey Plum to Meet Her Fan with Cancer After Getting Help from Social Media Followers

On Friday, the athlete tweeted a picture of Ashleigh Ahrens, who held a sign at an Aces game that read, "living w stage 4 breast cancer! Meeting Plum #10 is on my BUCKET LIST"

By
Published on August 14, 2022 02:28 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV -MAY 8: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces handles the ball during the game against the Seattle Storm on May 8, 2022 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images); https://twitter.com/Kelseyplum10/status/1558280795294273537 Kelsey Plum @Kelseyplum10
Photo: David Becker/NBAE via Getty; Kelsey Plum/Twitter

Kelsey Plum's fan Ashleigh Ahrens is on her way to checking off her bucket list.

Ahren, who has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, will meet the athlete on Sunday after the star noticed her creative effort to get her attention while attending an Aces game this week.

At Thursday's game which was organized for a "Breast Health Awareness Night," Ahren held a sign that read, "living w[ith] stage 4 breast cancer! Meeting Plum #10 is on my BUCKET LIST!" while standing in the audience.

Much to her surprise, her action was captured by an attendee who later informed Plum about her. On Friday, the Aces point guard posted a photo of Ahren on her Twitter account, pleading for help from her followers to locate Ahren.

Following the social media plea, her team managed to get in contact with Ahren and arranged a meeting for the two at Sunday's game.

Speaking to KTNV-TV about the experience, Ahren — who has been combating breast cancer for three years — revealed the decision to bring the sign was a spontaneous act suggested by her friend.

"I was like, 'I wish I had a sign,' and she was like 'just go to Walgreens. We have time.' We made the sign in like five or 10 minutes," she shared.

Ahren told the outlet that meeting Plum would "mean a lot" to her, noting, "You don't have as many opportunities. You don't have the same stuff as Make-a-Wish like kids do."

She also hoped her positive outlook in life will inspire others dealing with a similar situation to continue making the most of their lives.

"I just became so much more appreciative every day," she explained. "The little things didn't bother me anymore and you hug your loved ones tighter."

Her meeting with Plum this weekend will also help Ahren fulfill her other dream on her bucket list by watching the Aces game from the floor seats.

