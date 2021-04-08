WNBA’s Indiana Fever Unveils New Anniversary Jersey with a Stranger Things-Twist 

For one of their new jerseys, the Indiana Fever chose to pay homage to the hit Netflix series, which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana

The Indiana Fever is taking things to the Upside Down this season!

In honor of the WNBA's 25th year, the league partnered with Nike to create custom anniversary uniforms for each of the league's 12 teams, with each franchise getting three new jerseys representing their cities.

In addition to honoring their state's actual history, the Fever also chose to pay homage to Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The Indiana Fever Nike Rebel Edition jersey features the team's name in the Stranger Things font atop a red and black background inspired by the alternate dimension at the heart of the show.

"A Rebel is unapologetic and irreverent. Someone who rises in opposition and isn't afraid to take on a challenge. Inspired by Netflix's Stranger Things (A series set in Hawkins, Indiana) The Rebel takes the Upside Down and puts it onto a jersey," reads a description of the new uniform on the team's website. "The darker tone and jersey details embody the power of a mage ready for combat."

The Indiana Pacers were quick to applaud the bold new uniform, writing on Twitter, "Oh y'all really going to the Upside Down."

Of course, there's also plenty of meaning behind the team's other two new uniforms.

Their Heroine Edition jersey is inspired by Indianapolis' Lady Victory statue, with the jerseys including "the ribbon detail from the globe at her feet." The new look also marks the first time the team has worn white since 2014.

The franchise's navy Explorer Edition jerseys are packed with details that "give a nod to Indiana and Fever history."

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird recently opened up about the significance the anniversary uniforms have for the players.

"I'm just really excited that we were going to have a uniform unique to us," Bird, 40, told PEOPLE. "So to have something that is ours, I think is really special and really important."

For the past 24 seasons, all 12 WNBA teams have had a template uniform, where the only variables were the team's color and logo.

This time around, Bird as well as players from the Chicago Sky and the Fever, met with Nike to help change that — and provide feedback on how their uniforms should fit for the first time.

Bird, hot off of her fourth WNBA championship win, said the revamped uniforms are the perfect way to signify the upcoming season as the Storm starts fresh after losing several players due to COVID-19 concerns.