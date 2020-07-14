The professional athlete, who has battled Lyme disease since 2008, is looking to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season out of concern for her health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Elena Delle Donne Says WNBA Denied Her COVID-Related Medical Request to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Elena Delle Donne is claiming that the WNBA's panel of physicians has denied her request to sit out of the 2020 season for medical reasons.

The Washington Mystics forward, who has battled Lyme disease since 2008, told ESPN in a statement on Monday that the WNBA's decision is at odds with her personal physician's advice.

"The independent panel of doctors the league appointed to review high-risk cases have advised that I’m not high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble,” Delle Donne said.

The professional athlete added, "I love my team, and we had an unbelievable season last year, and I want to play! But the question is whether or not the WNBA bubble is safe for me. My personal physician who has treated me for Lyme disease for years advised me that I'm at high risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19."

"I'm thinking things over, talking to my doctor and my wife, and look forward to sharing what I ultimately plan to do very soon," she said.

A rep for the WNBA declined to comment to PEOPLE on a player's personal medical matter.

Image zoom Elena Delle Donne Ned Dishman/NBAE/Getty

Delle Donne's agent, Erin Kane, told ESPN that the WNBA star's "initial reaction was disbelief" after her medical request was denied.

"I know doctors don't always agree with each other and that there are different opinions on certain things within the medical community, and now I have a player who is in an incredibly difficult situation because of the way things lined up," Kane said.

According to ESPN, the WNBA's panel of doctors consider the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines when evaluating high-risk cases of COVID-19. The doctors were convened by the league and the WNBA Player’s Association.

Per the CDC's list, Lyme disease is not an underlying condition that could put someone at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus.

Image zoom Elena Delle Donn Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Delle Donne, a six-time All-Star, has not yet traveled with her teammates to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the location of the abbreviated 2020 season which is expected to begin on July 25.

Kane said that it's "still possible" that Delle Donne opts out of the upcoming season.