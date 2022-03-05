WNBA Star Brittney Griner Detained in Russia for Allegedly Possessing Hash Oil in Luggage

The Phoenix Mercury center, 31, has been charged with smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country, according to a statement from the Russia Federal Customs Service

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for allegedly possessing hash oil in her luggage.

The Russia Federal Customs Service said in a statement on Saturday that the 31-year-old WNBA star had flown to Moscow from New York in February when a customs service dog at the Sheremetyevo International Airport indicated that drugs were possibly located inside her carry-on bag.

Customs officers searched the bag and allegedly found vape cartridges that contained liquid with hash oil. Griner was later taken into custody.

Griner has been charged with smuggling "narcotic drugs" into the country, according to the Customs Service statement. The two-time Olympic basketball champion faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Security footage released by the Customs Service appears to show Griner wearing a black sweatshirt and headphones as the dog sniffs her bag. Later in the clip, airport workers are seen sealing up what appears to be an evidence bag after searching through Griner's luggage.

Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN in a statement Saturday that the athlete's "mental and physical health remain our primary concern" as people work to bring her back to the United States three weeks later.

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA," Colas said.

ESPN also obtained a statement from the WNBA, which said, "Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States."

The Mercury said they remain "in constant contact" with Griner's family, her representation, and both the WNBA and NBA. "We love and support Brittney," the team said in a statement Saturday, adding that her "safety" is their "main concern."

The WNBPA also expressed concern for Griner's "safety and well-being" at this time. "On behalf of The 144, we send out love and support," the union said in a statement. "We will continue to closely monitor and look forward to her return to the U.S."

USA Basketball said it is also "aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia" in a statement shared Saturday. They added that Griner "has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism" during her time with the organization.

Griner's trip to Russia came after the U.S. State Department issued a "do not travel'' advisory for the country on Jan. 23. Officials advised against traveling there due to "the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law."

A new Russia travel advisory was issued Saturday, warning U.S. citizens to "depart Russia immediately" due to "the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials" following Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine.

"There is the potential throughout Russia of harassment of foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners," the advisory said. "Given the ongoing armed conflict and the potentially significant impact on international travel options, U.S. citizens should depart Russia immediately via the limited commercial options still available."