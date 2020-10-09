The athlete was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and released from custody Thursday

WNBA All-Star Cappie Pondexter Located amid Fears She Was Missing After Being Arrested

Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter has been located after being released from police custody on Thursday following days of uncertainly for friends who feared she had gone missing.

Pondexter, who spent 13 seasons in the WNBA, was arrested on Tuesday on a battery charge and released Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

However, the player, 37, was not identified when she was arrested and so was booked as a "Jane Doe," leading to the initial confusion about her whereabouts, TMZ reported.

On Wednesday evening, her spokesperson Chuck Walton had tweeted, "Help us find Cappie Pondexter. She’s been missing since Monday. If you have any information contact me immediately please. Prayers are appreciated."

Thursday morning, the WNBA players union also tweeted asking for help finding Pondexter.

"We are sharing this out of concern for our fellow WNBPA sister, Cappie Pondexter," the tweet said. "If you have any information, please contact authorities. Please help us spread the word and ensure that she is safe. Thank you."

Following her release Thursday, it appeared the mystery of her whereabouts had been solved with an LAPD spokesperson telling the Chicago Sun-Times that Pondexter was "not missing any longer."

"She’s actually not missing any longer," the spokesperson told the outlet. "She’s been released from jail a couple hours ago. ... She was arrested for battery from a private person arrest."

However, not long after she was released, it was again feared the star had gone missing prompting a call for help on social media to locate the Olympic gold medalist.

Late Thursday, her spokesperson updated fans and confirmed she had been found.

"UPDATE: We have located Cappie Pondexter and she is now safe," Walton shared on Twitter. "We want to thank everyone who helped us get the word out and who sent love and prayers. The power of the Lord is real. Please respect Cappie and her families [sic] privacy during this time. God Bless."

A representative for the basketball player and the LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.