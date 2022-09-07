Wizards' Corey Kispert Engaged to Fellow Gonzaga Alum Jenn Wirth: 'Better Half of Love and Basketball'

"BREAKING: Kispert signs lifelong contract, per sources. Terms of deal include love, happiness, and taking a true hottie off the market," the NBA player posted on his Instagram story.

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 03:48 PM
Corey Kispert Engagement Jennifer Wirth
Photo: Jennifer Wirth/Instagram

Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Wirth are living a real-life Love & Basketball romance!

The 23-year-old athletes, who met playing basketball at Gonzaga University, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday night.

"A thousand times YES," the bride-to-be wrote. Kispert popped the question in a romantic backyard setting, complete with flowers and mood lighting, for the special moment.

"I LOVE YOU. And I promise to love you forever," Kispert wrote. The NBA player also took the opportunity to make a reference to his and Wirth's passion for basketball when sharing the news on with followers.

"BREAKING: Kispert signs lifelong contract, per sources. Terms of deal include love, happiness, and taking a true hottie off the market," wrote Kispert in his Instagram story.

Wirth is her fiancé's number one fan. When the Washington Wizards drafted Kispert in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wirth was right there by his side to celebrate his big moment. Afterwards, she penned a touching message for her then-boyfriend.

"The love and basketball saga continues...It has been a blessing to watch you dream this dream and put in the work to achieve it. I can't help but believe that our late night h.o.r.s.e. games helped get you here but I guess we'll never know ;) Congratulations, love! The Wizards got a good one. I can't wait to see what you do next."

Wirth, who graduated from the university in 2021, ranked third in her conference in rebounding with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game and finished her final season shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, according to the school. When she's not on the court, the Arizona-born identical twin enjoys creating content for social media with her sister Lee.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Corey Kispert #24 of the Washington Wizards rests during a break in the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
G Fiume/Getty

Kispert played 77 games with the Washington Wizards during his rookie season and finished with an average of 8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

The Washington Wizards will kick off their 2022-23 season on October 19 against the Indiana Pacers.

Related Articles
Chet Holmgren warms up before the CrawsOver Pro-Am game at Seattle Pacific University on August 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
No. 2 Draft Pick Chet Holmgren Unable to Make NBA Debut After Injury Sustained While Guarding LeBron James
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida.
NBA Star John Wall Says He Experienced Suicidal Thoughts: 'Darkest Place I've Ever Been In'
TJ Watt and his girlfriend Dani Rhodes pose for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN
Who Is TJ Watt's Wife? All About Dani Rhodes
Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Aaron Donald's Wife? All About Erica Donald
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year $97M Deal with Lakers Meaning He Could Potentially Play with Son Bronny
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Rachael Kirkconnell Calls Out Sports Announcer Who Wrongly Claimed Matt James Was Single 'a Good 10 Times'
G League Prospect, Shareef O'Neal poses for a portrait during the 2022 G League Elite Camp
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Signs Six-Figure Contract with NBA G League Ignite
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on March 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Zion Williamson's New Contract with New Orleans Pelicans Includes Weight Requirements: Report
zach lavine
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine Says 'It'll Be Fun' Balancing NBA Season and First-Time Fatherhood
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Mark Jackson attends "NYC Point Gods" premiere at Midnight Theatre on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About the 'Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium
Jets QB Zach Wilson Seemingly Addresses Headlines About Sleeping with Mom's Friend: 'What I Miss?'
Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Generation Change award, and Sue Bird attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Relationship Timeline
Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr.
Lakers Sign Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal's Sons Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal
Kyle Allen
Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen Engaged to Summer Juraszek: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'