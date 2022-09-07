Wizards' Corey Kispert Engaged to Fellow Gonzaga Alum Jenn Wirth: 'Better Half of Love and Basketball'

Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Wirth are living a real-life Love & Basketball romance!

The 23-year-old athletes, who met playing basketball at Gonzaga University, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday night.

"A thousand times YES," the bride-to-be wrote. Kispert popped the question in a romantic backyard setting, complete with flowers and mood lighting, for the special moment.

"I LOVE YOU. And I promise to love you forever," Kispert wrote. The NBA player also took the opportunity to make a reference to his and Wirth's passion for basketball when sharing the news on with followers.

"BREAKING: Kispert signs lifelong contract, per sources. Terms of deal include love, happiness, and taking a true hottie off the market," wrote Kispert in his Instagram story.

Wirth is her fiancé's number one fan. When the Washington Wizards drafted Kispert in the 2021 NBA Draft, Wirth was right there by his side to celebrate his big moment. Afterwards, she penned a touching message for her then-boyfriend.

"The love and basketball saga continues...It has been a blessing to watch you dream this dream and put in the work to achieve it. I can't help but believe that our late night h.o.r.s.e. games helped get you here but I guess we'll never know ;) Congratulations, love! The Wizards got a good one. I can't wait to see what you do next."

Wirth, who graduated from the university in 2021, ranked third in her conference in rebounding with an average of 8.1 rebounds per game and finished her final season shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, according to the school. When she's not on the court, the Arizona-born identical twin enjoys creating content for social media with her sister Lee.

G Fiume/Getty

Kispert played 77 games with the Washington Wizards during his rookie season and finished with an average of 8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

The Washington Wizards will kick off their 2022-23 season on October 19 against the Indiana Pacers.