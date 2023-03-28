Incident Between Wizards Star Bradley Beal and Fan in Orlando Under Police Investigation

Police are investigating an incident between a fan and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to ESPN.

Following a loss on the road to the Orlando Magic last Tuesday, the 29-year-old NBA star was exiting the court and walking toward the locker room when an attendee shouted at him.

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, the unidentified man told Beal he lost $1,300 on a bet due to the athlete's performance that night. Beal allegedly approached the man's friend and "swatted his right hand toward him," which forced the man's hat off his head, according to the report.

During the altercation, Beal made contact with the left side of the man's head, ESPN reported.

According to the outlet, Beal can be heard on video footage of the incident telling the man he takes his job as an NBA player seriously, which seemingly led to the outburst.

G Fiume/Getty

Additionally, the report said that the man apologized to Beal and did not mean to offend him.

The official complaint against Beal states that charges will be filed with the state attorney's office. According to the report, the complaint claims that "probable cause exists" to charge the NBA with "simple battery," according to ESPN. However, as of Tuesday, no charges have been filed, the outlet reported.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is "aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information" in a statement shared with ESPN.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the Washington Wizards said, "We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information."