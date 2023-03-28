Incident Between Wizards Star Bradley Beal and Fan in Orlando Under Police Investigation

"We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information," the Washington Wizards said in a statement issued to PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 02:47 PM
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation Following Incident with Fan
Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty

Police are investigating an incident between a fan and Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to ESPN.

Following a loss on the road to the Orlando Magic last Tuesday, the 29-year-old NBA star was exiting the court and walking toward the locker room when an attendee shouted at him.

According to the police report obtained by ESPN, the unidentified man told Beal he lost $1,300 on a bet due to the athlete's performance that night. Beal allegedly approached the man's friend and "swatted his right hand toward him," which forced the man's hat off his head, according to the report.

During the altercation, Beal made contact with the left side of the man's head, ESPN reported.

According to the outlet, Beal can be heard on video footage of the incident telling the man he takes his job as an NBA player seriously, which seemingly led to the outburst.

Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation Following Incident with Fan
G Fiume/Getty

Additionally, the report said that the man apologized to Beal and did not mean to offend him.

The official complaint against Beal states that charges will be filed with the state attorney's office. According to the report, the complaint claims that "probable cause exists" to charge the NBA with "simple battery," according to ESPN. However, as of Tuesday, no charges have been filed, the outlet reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is "aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information" in a statement shared with ESPN.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, the Washington Wizards said, "We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information."

Related Articles
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors' U.S. Army Recruitment Ads Paused After His Arrest: 'Deeply Concerned by the Allegations'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Says He's 'Completely Innocent,' Expects Assault Charges Dropped 'Imminently'
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant
NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen at His Memphis Home: Report
Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune
Shawn Kemp Arrested on Felony Drive-By Shooting Charge
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CPhRLd6Mq_3/?hl=en perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla's profile picture perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla 💙 92w
Joe Mixon's Sister a Suspect After Shots Were Fired from Bengals Player's Home and Injured Minor: Reports
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
A Virginia high school’s girls basketball coach is under investigation after an altercation with a spectator during a game on Thursday. Richlands head coach Tom Rife was captured on video jumping over the team’s bench and confronting a male spectator during the final seconds of his team’s 54-51 loss to Wise Central.. Google MAps
Virginia Girls High School Basketball Coach Attacks Fan During Game: 'Inexcusable'
CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Menacing Charge Against Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon Dismissed
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) looks on during training camp on August 7, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA.
Eagles Player Josh Sills Waives Arraignment After Getting Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges
Sergey Macheret
Purdue University Professor Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Meth and Propositioning Women for Sexual Favors