Social Media Reacts to 'Powerful' 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: 'Holy Crap!'

South Korea opened the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang on Friday night (Friday morning here in the states) with a bevy of lights and stunning moments in a display that set the internet ablaze.

In frigid temperatures and under the watch of spectators around the world, the opening ceremony began at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in the mountains of Pyeongchang County. From an applause-inducing drum performance to the highlyanticipated return of Tonga’s shirtless Pita Taufatofua, the Twittersphere was completely enraptured by South Korea’s Olympic opening.

Pretty sure they just opened up a portal pic.twitter.com/MKTOQeSJGx — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018

I cried a little when South Korea and North Korea entered together as Korea. no I’m not normal but it was a powerful moment #PyeongChang2018 — जुलियैनअ (@JRollJulianna) February 9, 2018

The colorful, culture-filled ceremony featured a group of young kids who appeared to embark on a journey through South Korea’s rugged mountains with Pyeongchang’s official Olympic mascot, Soohorang, a white tiger. Soon, the children encountered several other creatures, and a group of drummers stunned the crowd as they played along with a group of surrounding performers.

Social media users seemed impressed by the intricate drone display that showed a skier transform the Olympic symbol.

They're singing Imagine by John Lennon with musicians and artists from across the world. This. Ceremony. Is. Bloody. Great. #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/QiMp50lRyw — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 9, 2018

There was no shortage of show-stopping moments at the event, and watchers everywhere flooded the internet with messages after athletes from North and South Korea appeared united at the event.

not to overreact but this is everything I wanted in life 😍😍😍 https://t.co/SPzxlqJtvN — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) February 9, 2018

This ceremony 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018

North and South Korea marched under the same flag in the opener, the first time the two countries have done so at any Olympics in 12 years. They also fielded a joint women’s hockey team — a first for them at the Games.

Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts. Tonga guy: Hold my beer#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

It’s 22 degrees in PeoyongChang, but Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua is still shirtless. Amazing pic.twitter.com/99lZW5hGJx — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) February 9, 2018

My guy from Tonga is back oiled up — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics began on Thursday and continue through Feb. 25.