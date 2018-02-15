Bode Miller Apologizes on Air After Suggesting Female Skier's Struggles Due to Recent Marriage

NBC Olympics analyst Bode Miller received backlash on social media for suggesting, on Valentine’s Day, that a female Austrian skier’s recent struggles could be due to the fact that she recently got married.

During Anna Veith’s first run in the Giant Slalom, Miller’s fellow NBC announcer Dan Hicks said that Veith, who won the Giant Slalom at Sochi 2014, had been struggling due to a knee injury. Miller then chimed in to add another reason why she’d fallen off from her gold-medal form.

“The knee is certainly an issue,” Miller, a five-time Olympic medalist in his own right, said. “I want to point out, she also got married. It’s historically very challenging to race on World Cup with a family or after being married. You know, not to blame the spouses, but I just want to toss that out there that it might be her husband’s fault.”

@BarstoolBigCat Bode Miller blames Marriage for skiers failure pic.twitter.com/pmRRPaiRJF — Zac Ford (@mt_ford) February 15, 2018

Miller’s comments were followed by an awkward silence before Hicks resumed normal commentary without acknowledging Miller’s comments.

Veith, who previously competed under her maiden name Fenninger, married Manuel Veith in November 2016.

The often controversial Miller’s comments were not well received on social media, as many felt similar comments would not be made about a male skier.

@NBCOlympics your bro Bode Miller just made a really messed up comment about how female skiiers' careers drop off after marriage. In light of his past…..what are y'all doing?https://t.co/Bx2bvSBjwb — maggie (@OfficialMaggieL) February 15, 2018

Did anyone else hear @MillerBode mansplain why a skier was doing poorly bc she got married this year? @NBCOlympics no one would say that about a male skier. #shame — Caroline Painter (@CarolinePainter) February 15, 2018

I’m sorry, did Bode Miller just blame the fact that this skier got married for the fact that she’s not doing as well? Please, mansplain a little more, you don’t already annoy me enough. 🙄🙄🙄 #PyeongChang2018 — Laura Espersen (@lauraespersen) February 15, 2018

“Yeah, she tore her ACL, but REALLY, I’d just like to point out that she got married and traditionally women can’t do anything but cook and clean after they take on a spouse, so that catastrophic knee injury surely isn’t to blame.” — Laura Espersen (@lauraespersen) February 15, 2018

Miller clarified his comments in later coverage of the men’s Downhill, saying he knows first-hand how much support a spouse can provide a skier competing on the world stage. Miller won a Super-G bronze in Sochi after he married Morgan Beck in 2012.

To be clear I was not seriously blaming Anna Veith's lack of results on her husband. It's a changing of priorities that is historically hard, male or female. — Bode Miller (@MillerBode) February 15, 2018

I had the love and support of my wife while I was racing and I know it can be a huge asset. #happyvalentinesday — Bode Miller (@MillerBode) February 15, 2018

“Yea, I apologize. That was an ill-advised attempt at a joke,” Miller said. “I was an athlete that competed after marriage and i know how beneficial it is. I know the support team you need. I relied on my friends and family. And if you have the luxury of relying on a spouse I know they are inevitably your biggest supporter. And on Valentine’s Day I didn’t mean to throw spouses under the bus. Certainly, I’m going to be hearing it from my wife, I know.”