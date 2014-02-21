Photos: 17 of the Gnarliest Wipeouts at the 2014 Winter Olympics
From snowboarding crashes to speed-skating slips, these Games have seen their share of falls
Have there been more falls this year than ever before at the Sochi Winter Olympics? It seems likely – in skiing, women are competing on courses built for men, while figure skating changed its scoring rules to encourage more risky quad jumps.
But we’re not here to speculate about the causes. We’re here to gawk at nasty crashes. Because although these Winter Olympic athletes possess the speed, strength and endurance to shame us normal humans, when they fall, they’re just like the rest of us.
See the 17 most wince-worthy wipeouts of the 2014 Winter Olympics below. We separated them out by sport, so you can find your favorite flavor of failure.
Skiing
Athlete:
Joan Verdu Sanchez of Andorra
Event: Men’s giant slalom first run
Result: Did not finish
Athlete:
Johannes Rydzek of Germany
Event: Nordic combined men’s large hill 10km cross-country
Result: Finished 8th
Athlete:
Anton Kushnir of Belarus
Event: Training for men’s freestyle skiing aerials
Result: Won gold
Athlete:
Stephanie Joffroy of Chile
Event: Freestyle skiing women’s ski cross seeding
Result: Did not finish
Athlete:
Chao Wu of China
Event: Freestyle skiing men’s aerial finals
Result: Finished 11th
Athlete:
Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie of Romania
Event: Men’s alpine skiing super combined downhill
Result: Did not finish
Athlete:
Dmitry Vassiliev of Russia
Event: Men’s ski jumping large hill finals
Result: Finished 26th
Snowboarding
Athlete:
Kent Callister of Australia
Event: Men’s snowboard halfpipe finals
Result: Finished 9th
Athlete:
Kelly Clark of the U.S.A.
Event: Women’s snowboard halfpipe finals
Result: Won bronze
Athlete:
Shaun White of the U.S.A.
Event: Men’s snowboard halfpipe finals
Result: Finished 4th
Athlete:
Allessandro Haemmerle of Australia
Event: Men’s snowboard cross quarterfinals
Result: Finished 5th
Speed Skating
Athlete:
Kexin Fan of China
Event: Women’s short track speed skating 500m semifinals
Result: Finished 4th
Athletes:
J.R. Celski of the U.S.A. (bottom left) and Chen Dequan of China
Event: Men’s short track speed skating 1500m finals
Result: Finished 4th and 5th, respectively
Athlete:
Monique Angermueller of Germany
Event: Women’s speed skating 1000m heats
Result: Disqualified
Athlete:
Shi Jingnan of China
Event: Men’s short track speed skating 1500m heats
Result: Finished 6th
Figure Skating
Athlete:
Jeremy Abbott of the U.S.A.
Event: Men’s team figure skating short program
Result: Finished 7th (team won bronze)
Athlete:
Julia Lipnitskaya of Russia
Event: Women’s figure skating short program
Result: Finished 5th
