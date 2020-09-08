The young couple has been dating since May

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Enjoy Golf Outing Together as She Joins Him in NBA Bubble

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are enjoying life together as a couple.

On Monday, the 26-year-old model and her Los Angeles Lakers boyfriend, 25, spent a day out golfing with one another, which they each documented on their respective Instagram accounts.

In one clip shared by Kuzma to his Instagram Story, the couple sits together in their golf cart as the basketball star jokingly refers to Harlow as his driver. The model sports an all-white ensemble in the video, consisting of a short skirt, visor hat, and a sleeveless midriff-baring top.

In another post shared to Harlow's Instagram Story, Kuzma focuses on his shot as he swings his golf club in slow motion.

The young couple has been dating since May, according to Page Six, and their day outing did not violate the NBA's rule that all players must remain in their bubbled environment in Orlando, Florida, in an effort to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also during their golf outing, Harlow had an encounter with an alligator that was swimming in one of the water areas on the course.

Beginning to hum the infamous theme from Jaws, Harlow then tells the wild animal, "Don't look at me" when it turns its course and shifts itself to head her way. "No, don't be swimming over here," she exclaims, before quickly moving away from the area.

Another shot finds Harlow dancing alone in front of the duo's golf cart to Future's tune, "Accepting My Flaws." She also shared another snap of her beau playing as the sun sets in the distance.

"What a day," Harlow wrote alongside the photo.

On Kuzma’s birthday in July, Harlow posted a series of photos of the two alongside a lengthy caption expressing her love for the NBA player.

"Blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul," she began the caption to her post. "Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked."

"Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile every day, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best," she added.