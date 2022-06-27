Wimbledon Match Stopped as British Player Jodie Burrage  Rushes to Help Fainting Ball Boy

The ball boy appeared to fall ill during a match between Jodie Burrage and Leisa Tsurenko on Monday

Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy after they fainted during her Ladies' singles first round match against Lesia Tsurenko during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.

A match at Wimbledon was stopped when tennis player Jodie Burrage rushed to a ball boy who appeared to fall ill.

According to the Associated Press, the British tennis star stopped her match against Lesia Tsurenko on Monday when a ball boy on the sidelines became unsteady on his feet. She rushed to the boy and handed him an energy drink and snacks.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel," she said, according to AP. "The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs [a gummy candy made in England] somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better."

"Hopefully he's feeling better now," the 23-year-old added.

Burrage told BBC the boy couldn't "really talk" during the episode and that it was "quite distressing to see."

A ball boy is helped off court during the Ladies' singles first round match between Jodie Burrage and Lesia Tsurenko during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022. Credit: Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty

The match was stopped for 10 minutes, and Burrage went on to lose 6-2, 6-3.

After the match, Burrage said she "reacted how I think anyone would."

"I just tried to help him out as much as possible," she said.

Burrage also revealed she is a fan of Percy Pig candies.

"I definitely love a Percy Pig, that's for sure," Burrage said, according to the AP. "I was just like, 'This kid needs sugar.' He wasn't liking the gel."

"I was like, 'Yeah, definitely need something else.' Someone just shouted on the side, 'Got some sweets here if you want.' They were Percy Pigs," she continued.