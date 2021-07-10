Marija Cicak Makes History as First Female Chair Umpire for Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

The 43-year-old Croatian has put together an illustrious career in tennis over the last decade having worked on the past 15 Wimbledon tournaments

2019 US Open Tennis Tournament- Day Eleven. Tennis umpire Marija Cicak of Croatia checks the balls before the Serena Williams of the United States match against Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine in the Women's Singles Semi-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5th, 2019 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

History will be made at this year's Wimbledon men's singles final.

Marija Cicak will become the first female chair umpire in the tournament's 144-year history.

The All England Club announced Saturday that the 43-year-old from Croatia will officiate the championship match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

Cicak has been a gold badge holder for a decade and a WTA member since 2012. She has more than a decade of experience at Wimbledon, having worked at the last 15 straight tournaments.

The Croatian umpired the Wimbledon final between Petra Kvitova and Eugenie Bouchard in 2014 and the women's doubles final in 2017. In 2018, Cicak also umpired the Wimbledon men's semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson.

Umpire Marija Cicak of Croatia as the players go off for a rain delay in his Men's Singles Fourth Round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Julian Finney/Getty

This year's tournament has already been fairly eventful.

At age 39, Roger Federer became the oldest male athlete to make it to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the modern Open era. Ken Rosewall had held the record since 1974.

"When you're young, you don't ask yourself the question. But when you're me, with the year I had, it's all question marks all over the place. You have to prove it again to yourself that you can actually do it," he said of the "very rewarding" experience, according to ATP Tour.

In June, Serena Williams was forced to exit in the first round after suffering an apparent leg injury. According to NBC Sports, the tennis star slipped during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich before limping to her chair.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams wrote on her Instagram page. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

Serena Williams - Wimbledon Serena Williams | Credit: AELTC/JED LEICESTER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Last year's Wimbledon tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made after an analysis determined preparations required to stage the event did not align with U.K. government's health and safety guidelines at the time.