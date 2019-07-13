Serena Williams Loses Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final to Simona Halep

Image zoom GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Simona Halep is the 2019 Wimbledon ladies champion!

Halep, 27, defeated Serena Williams, 37, in the ladies’ singles championship match in the U.K. on Saturday, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Going into the match, Halep was ranked seventh in the world, while Williams trailed her at 11th. Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion, while the final marked her first at Wimbledon for Halep, who only just won her first major tournament last year at the 2018 French Open.

Although she didn’t end up winning on Saturday, Williams made history before the final even started. According to ESPN, the star athlete has reached at least one major final in 12 consecutive years, which is the second-longest such streak by a woman in the Open era.

Last year, Williams lost the Ladies’ singles championship at Wimbledon to German player Angelique Kerber.

Serena Williams

Simona Halep

Despite the loss, Williams — who got emotional — remained positive, telling the crowd at the time, “It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far. It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

Simona Halep

Simona Halep

Simona Halep

Image zoom Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And Williams asserted that she was happy for her then-opponent, Kerber.

“She’s an incredible person, Angelique is, and she’s a really good friend, so I’m really happy for her,” the athlete said. “This is her first title and I know she’s going to really enjoy it and enjoy the moment. So congrats again. It’s amazing.”

Saturday’s final comes after Williams fell in the third round of the French Open last month. American player Sofia Kenin beat the tennis legend in a 6-2, 7-5 upset.

Over the past year, she’s dealt with numerous injuries and had to withdraw from multiple tournaments, including the Miami Open.

“I am glad I came,” Williams said in June in France. “I love the city. I love the tournament. I really wanted to be here. I’m glad I came. But it’s just been a really grueling season for me.”