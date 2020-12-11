Former Wimbledon Tennis Champion Alex Olmedo Dies at 84

Alex Olmedo won the Australian Open as well as the men's singles final at Wimbledon in 1959

Alex Olmudo, a tennis player who once won both Wimbledon and the Australian Open, has died at 84, the International Tennis Hall of Fame confirmed. He was 84.

Olmudo died on Wednesday after a battle with brain cancer, the Hall of Fame said.

The Peru native first started playing the sport thanks to his father, who worked at a local Arequipa tennis club, the Hall of Fame said.

According to the ATP Tour, Olmudo first played in a major championship at only 15 in 1951. He eventually moved to the United States in 1954 after raising $700 to fund his trip to Los Angeles.

He played for the University of Southern California starting in 1956, twice winning the NCAA singles and doubles championships.

Olmedo made his Davis Cup debut in 1958 for the U.S., helping secure the team's victory.

The next year, Olmedo won the Australian Open as well as the men's singles final at Wimbledon.

After he eventually retired from competing, Olmedo spent decades as the director of tennis at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel in California. According to the Hall of Fame, Olmedo taught countless celebrities.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987.

“Alex Olmedo came from humble beginnings and he made sacrifices and worked hard to chase his dreams of a tennis career, ultimately becoming a major champion and Hall of Famer," Stan Smith, the Hall of Fame president, said in a statement. "He was a terrific player and a Davis Cup hero. Personally, we shared a love for the USC Trojans, Davis Cup competition, and tennis overall."

Continued Smith, "He was a great champion, a great friend, and he will be missed.”