Wimbledon Canceled as Efforts to Stop Coronavirus Spread Continue

Image zoom GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

The 2020 Wimbledon tennis championships have been canceled.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, which hosts the Grand Slam tournament in London, England, announced the news in a press release shared on Twitter, Wednesday, becoming the latest in countless major sporting events to be canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic,” the official Wimbledon Twitter account said. “The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.”

The decision was made after an analysis of the preparations required to stage the tennis tournament this summer, which usually begin in April, the press release said. The prep required would not align with U.K. government health and safety guidelines, and — as they are expected to continue for many months — ultimately ruled out a postponement of the tournament.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the U.K. and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life,” the AELTC said in a statement.

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Those who already purchased tickets for this year’s Grand Slam will be refunded and be offered the chance to purchase tickets for the same day and court for the championships in 2021.

“Our efforts will now be focused on contributing to the emergency response and supporting those affected by the coronavirus crisis,” the press release said. “We have begun distributing medical equipment and offered the use of our facilities to the NHS and to the London Resilience Partnership, the collection of agencies in London fighting the battle against COVID-19. We are working with the local authorities in Merton and Wandsworth, particularly on food distribution, and we are distributing food supplies through our partnership with City Harvest.”

RELATED: Sportscasters Are Now Narrating Daily Life as Live Sports Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The tournament comes after both the 2020 Indian Wells and the 2020 Miami Open were canceled.

Additionally, the 2020 French Open has been pushed back, and will now be held between September 20 and October 4