Wimbledon 2022: See all the Stars in the Stands

Though some of the biggest stars are already out of the tournament, celebs are still flocking to the stands

By Kate Hogan June 30, 2022 03:45 PM

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

in the stands on day four of play, June 30.

Mel C

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite on June 30.

Nicola Coughlan

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

taking a selfie in the stands on day four of play, June 30.

Mary Berry

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

clapping in the stands on day four of play, June 30.

Holly Valance and Nick Candy

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

arriving on day four of play, June 30.

Carole Middleton

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

arriving with husband Michael (not pictured) on day three of play, June 29.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

arriving on day three of play, June 29.

Sir Cliff Richard

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

in the stands on day three of play, June 29.

Bear and Shara Grylls

Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

arriving for day two of play on June 28.

Max Harwood

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

making a racquet (er, racket) in evian's carbon neutral VIP suite on June 28.

Hana Cross

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

in the stands on day two of play, June 28.

Venus Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

cheering on Serena Williams, who ultimately lost to Harmony Tan, on day two of play, June 28.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

in the stands on day two of play, June 28.

Martina Navratilova

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

smiling in the stands on day one of play, June 27.

Gemma Styles

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

in evian's carbon neutral VIP suite on June 27.

Mollie King

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club grounds on day one, June 27.

