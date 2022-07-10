Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios to Win Wimbledon Men's Singles Final
Novak Djokovic is basking in his big win.
The Serbian tennis pro, 35, proved victorious at Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final, taking home the coveted Wimbledon Cup after prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) over Nick Kyrgios.
Prince George made his debut at the annual event, showing up with Kate Middleton and Prince William to watch Djokovic and Kyrgios.
Kyrgios — a 27-year-old player from Canberra, Australia — told reporters after the defeat: "It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me."
The match didn't come without drama however; at one point Kyrgios complained about distractions from spectators. "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game," Kyrgios told the umpire. "The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"
Djokovic's win comes after Rafael Nadal announced he was dropping out of the Wimbledon semifinals Friday because he suffered an abdominal tear. His withdrawal allowed his opponent Kyrgios to get a bye into the final.
"Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it's because I have to pull out from the tournament. I have a tear in the muscle in the abdominal … It's obvious that if I keep going, the injury [is] gonna be worse and worse," Nadal, 36, said during a press conference.
"I made my decision because I believe I can't win two matches under these circumstances," he added. "I can't do my normal movement to serve."
Kyrgios paid tribute to Nadal in an Instagram post, wishing him a speedy recovery. "Different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon 🗣🙏🏽 till next time…." he wrote.
Djokovic previously triumphed over Cameron Norrie in their semifinal match on Friday with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
The Serbian pro, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, won last year's Wimbledon men's singles final after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. The victory earned Djokovic his 20th Grand Slam title.