Novak Djokovic Defeats Roger Federer in Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

Novak Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles champion!

Djokovic won his 16th Grand Slam title on Sunday, defeating No. 2 seed Roger Federer after five sets on Centre Court in London. Federer has lost in the Wimbledon final four times, three to Djokovic.

Djokovic and Federer alternated victories through the first four sets in an impressive and historic set, as for the first-time ever, the Men’s singles final ended with a 12-12 fifth set tiebreak.

To decide the winner, both players had to try and be the first to score seven points, with an advantage of two or more points.

In the end, Djokovic triumphed, winning 7 points to 3.

Federer has shared the court with many a star — and at least one (little) royal.

On Wimbledon Morning Coffee, a show released on the famed tennis tournament’s Twitter page to recap the previous day’s events, the hosts chatted about Kate Middleton‘s outing to watch a few matches.

The royal mom of three sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong, who told the host that talk turned to Prince George’s interest in the sport.

Kate reportedly shared that George’s favorite player is Federer — and the prince has even played tennis with the sports star.

Of course, Federer is used to having little athletes around — he’s a father of four. Djokovic, too, shares his love for the sport with his two young children.