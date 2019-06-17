New York Mets Player Finds Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Their Third Child While on Deck

Image zoom Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday via Getty

A New York Mets player received some life-changing news as he prepared to take the field during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Just as catcher Wilson Ramos awaited his turn to bat during the fourth inning of the team’s game against the Cardinals, his wife, Yeli, made her way down to the front row of the stadium and called out to her husband to get his attention.

That’s when Wilson turned and saw the sign she was holding that announced they were going to add another member to their family.

“We’re pregnant!” Yeli’s sign read, according to CBS Sports. “Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!”

Footage of the adorable announcement showed Wilson pausing his practice swings once he notices the sign.

“Wilson was smiling at her and then realized what it said and his face fell,” Jake Brown of WFAN said on Twitter. “He was apparently smiling while he was batting too.”

According to the Huffington Post, the game was later suspended due to weather with the team’s tied at 4 in the ninth inning.

Here’s the video of Wilson Ramos wife coming down with the sign telling him that she is pregnant with their third child. Awesome stuff. Congrats @WRamosC3 family! (video via @michebag22) pic.twitter.com/rk7rUYATSa — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) June 14, 2019

Wilson and Yeli are already parents to two children: son Wilson and daughter Antonella.

While Wilson struck out shortly after he got the news, he has been having a solid season as of yet. Wilson has now had multiple games catching for pitcher Jacob deGrom, getting the job over backup catcher Tomas Nido.

“We’re at that point where Wilson is our starter, there is no secrets about it,” manager Mickey Callaway told reporters before Thursday’s game, according to the New York Post. “He’s been very productive at the plate, he’s caught everybody very well so he’s going to catch when he is supposed to catch no matter who is pitching that day. I think we’re at that point.”

On Father’s Day, Wilson posted a sweet picture to Instagram with his children that included a touching message in Spanish.

“Thank you my God for giving me this beautiful blessing of being a father,” the message read when translated. “It’s something incomparable, there’s nothing like the love I feel for my children… Being a father is the best.”