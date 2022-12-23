Former NFL Star Willie McGinest Issues His 'Deepest' Apology After Assault Charge Arrest

"Please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred," the former New England Patriots player said in a statement on Friday

By
Shafiq Najib
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 23, 2022 03:30 PM
Willie McGinest
Willie McGinest. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

NFL Network analyst and former New England Patriots player Willie McGinest issued an apology on Friday after being arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

In a statement McGinest, 51, shared on his Twitter, he wrote, "First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on Dec. 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility."

"To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred," he continued.

Noting that "Most of all, I am disappointed in myself," the NFL star explained, "I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life's body of work, or the role model I've worked hard to become."

"It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened," he added.

Concluding his statement, McGinest said, "This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again."

Willie McGinest
Willie McGinest. Paras Griffin/Getty

On Monday, McGinest turned himself in to the West Hollywood Sheriff's station following an incident that occurred on Dec. 9 at a popular Hollywood nightclub, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the department, McGinest gave a statement to authorities and was subsequently arrested. He posted bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m. on a $30,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's West Hollywood Detective Bureau is handling the investigation. The sheriff's department has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Huezo or submit information anonymously via LACrimeStoppers.org.

No additional details from the sheriff's department were released.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the altercation, which the outlet reported took place at the popular nightclub Delilah.

Security camera footage from Delilah shows what appears to be McGinest and others allegedly involved in a physical scuffle. A man who appears to be McGinest is seen in the footage allegedly punching an unidentified man in the face, as well as allegedly smashing a bottle over his head.

NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller issued a statement on Tuesday morning, obtained by The Boston Globe. "We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing," Reithmiller said. "Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter."

NFL Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

McGinest played for the Patriots as a fan favorite from 1994 until 2005, winning three Super Bowls for New England's NFL team in that time.

