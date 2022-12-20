Former NFL Star and Analyst Willie McGinest Arrested on Suspicion of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

NFL Network analyst and former New England Patriots player Willie McGinest was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

McGinest, 51, turned himself in to the West Hollywood Sheriff's station following an incident that occurred on Dec. 9 at a popular Hollywood nightclub.

According to the department, McGinest gave a statement to authorities and was subsequently arrested. He posted bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m. on a $30,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's West Hollywood Detective Bureau is handling the investigation. The sheriff's department has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Huezo or submit information anonymously via LACrimeStoppers.org.

No additional details from the sheriff's department were released.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the altercation, which the outlet reported took place at the popular nightclub Delilah.

Security camera footage from Delilah shows what appears to be McGinest and others allegedly involved in a physical scuffle. A man who appears to be McGinest is seen in the footage allegedly punching an unidentified man in the face, as well as allegedly smashing a bottle over his head.

NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller issued a statement on Tuesday morning, obtained by The Boston Globe. "We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing," Reithmiller said. "Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter."

NFL Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McGinest played for the Patriots as a fan favorite from 1994 until 2005, winning three Super Bowls for New England's NFL team in that time.