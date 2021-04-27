Golfer Will Zalatoris shared photos of his sweet proposal on social media Monday

Golfer Will Zalatoris Announces Engagement to Caitlin Sellers: ‘Best Day of My Life’

Will Zalatoris is having a pretty awesome month.

After a second-place finish at the 2021 Masters during his first appearance in the tournament a few weeks ago, the 24-year-old has popped the question. On Monday, Zalatoris announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Caitlin Sellers on Instagram.

"Best day of my life. I love you," he captioned photos from the proposal.

Zalatoris played golf in college at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where the two seemingly met as Sellers also attended the school. The couple has been together since at least December 2018, when Zalatoris first shared a photo of himself with Sellers on Instagram.

Zalatoris recently went viral after a photo of him at the Masters tournament was compared to a character from the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore. Adam Sandler, who starred in the film, even shared a side-by-side picture of Zalatoris and look-a-like Jared Van Snellenberg, who played Happy's caddie in the film.

"Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud," Sandler captioned the photo during the tournament.

Zalatoris also fully embraced the hilarious comparison and showed off his custom lob wedge that read, "Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy."