Will Smith Visits L.A. Lakers and Talks About Having 'Gratitude in Times of Great Challenge'

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday that the team had a visit from Will Smith as part of the "Genius Series"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on October 26, 2022 08:39 PM
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty

Will Smith is making his return to acting and the public spotlight.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday that the actor, 54, who has kept quiet following his Oscars controversy in March, visited the team as part of the Lakers' Genius Talks. The event is an annual conference where celebrities speak with the team to offer inspiration.

The Oscar winner was presented with a No. 14 Lakers jersey and was photographed with the team and the team's owner, Jeanie Buss, and general manager, Rob Pelinka. According to the Lakers, the actor spoke about "strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge."

The team is currently in the middle of a losing season.

Smith's message is said to have been inspired by "themes in his forthcoming masterpiece film, Emancipation."

Also sharing the team photo, Smith wrote on Instagram: "Gave a sneak peek of #Emancipation to the @lakers and had a GREAT convo about the film for their Genius Series… big thanx to everyone who came thru!! Next stop… my @sixers."

Apple Original Films released the official trailer for the film earlier this month where Smith plays a man who escapes slavery and sets out on a quest for freedom.

At a screening of the film held in early October, Smith elaborated on the theme of the movie and its message.

"Throughout my career, I've turned down many films that were set in slavery," Smith said at the screening, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith. This is a film about the heart of a man — what could be called the first viral image. Cameras had just been created, and the image of whipped Peter went around the world."

RELATED VIDEO: How Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars — and the Aftermath — Unfolded

It is his first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Smith won the award for Best Actor that night for his King Richard performance, he resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was eventually banned from attending Academy events for a decade following the incident.

Smith won the award for Best Actor at this year's BET Awards in June but did not attend the event.

