Will the MLB Kick Off Their Season in Arizona Next Month Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic?

While the coronavirus pandemic has postponed or canceled nearly every sporting event indefinitely, Major League Baseball is reportedly looking to begin its full 2020 season next month.

Sources told both ESPN and the Associated Press that the MLB association is in talks to allow all 30 major league teams to play their season in Phoenix, Arizona, with no fans in attendance.

Games would be held at the Arizona Diamondback’s Chase Field, as well as 10 spring training facilities’ other nearby fields, ESPN’s source said.

Players, coaching staff and other essential personnel would be sequestered at local hotels where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium, ESPN’s source added.

ESPN’s source noted that a June return date for the MLB seems more likely than next month due to the time needed for all of the players to be tested for COVID-19. The source added that the MLB’s testing will not limit access to the general public.

In response to the reports, the MLB said in a statement provided to PEOPLE that it has “been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so. While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan.”

Additionally, the MLB seemed to deny reporting that officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health were supporting the plan.

“While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association,” the MLB said.

The statement concluded, “The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

Arizona has at least 2,465 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, while at least 67 people in the state have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, the New York Times reports.

Spring training for the MLB’s 2020 season was suspended in early March, while Opening Day — originally slated for March 26 — was pushed back indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans,” the MLB’s statement on March 12 read. “MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.”

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans,” the MLB added.

On March 26, fans and teams celebrated what would have been Opening Day online. “Opening Day holds an important place in our hearts. It signifies the arrival of spring, the promise of new beginnings, the return of following your favorite team on a long journey filled with twists and turns, and the hope that your team will put together a magical season you will remember forever,” wrote MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a message shared on social media.

The league also shared an uplifting video, narrated by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

“Every year on opening day we come together to hope, to believe, to be part of a community. Opening Day may be postponed, but unity, hope, and community don’t have to be,” he says in the clip. “This is a team game played by individuals and every one of us has a role to play. Even though we are apart, we can come together.”

Many fans also posted photos that day of themselves proudly wearing jerseys, flying their team’s flags, and even preparing for their own celebratory feasts.

The NBA and NHL have both suspended their seasons due to the outbreak, while the NFL Draft in Las Vegas is scheduled to go on later this month without fans in the audience.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.