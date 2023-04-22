Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs

The actor has been known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. Kings and even created a video to play on the Jumbotron for the team

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 22, 2023 12:38 PM
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell shows his team spirit at the L.A. Kings game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID

Will Ferrell took his love for the L.A. Kings to the next level with his recent look.

The Spirited actor, 55, was captured on camera sporting a black and white checkered makeup look on his face as he turned up to support his favorite team in the National Hockey League's 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The black and white checkerboard, which are Kings' representative colors, adorned the top half of his face ending at his nose and cheekbones. He also wore a white Kings bomber jacket and a black beanie with the Kings' logo.

The Kings faced the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, and ultimately defeated them in Game 3 with a final score of 3-2.

The NHL tweeted a clip of him watching the game along with the words, "We're loving the look, Will," while the L.A. Kings tweeted a closeup shot of the actor's face, writing, "Will brought his game face too."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This wasn't the only time the Saturday Night Live alum was shown to have been ecstatically cheering on the team. In January, he shared a fist bump through the glass of the hockey arena with L.A. Kings goalie Pheonix Copley after the team won against the San Jose Sharks.

The actor is known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. King's team and was even asked about his support for the team on Hot Ones.

Ferrell said he shot a video for the L.A. Kings that plays on the Jumbotron whenever they have a game. When the camera then pans to him in the audience, he said instead of just "waving," he mimics the hype from the video and screams, "Go Kings, Go!" while doing "karate chop" movements.

RELATED Video: Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'

"I don't know why I'm screaming because no one can hear me, I'm in a big stadium," Ferrell said. "But that gets a really good reaction. It gets the place going. It gets the people going."

Ferrell is next slated to guest star on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Harry Styles, which will air on April 27, the CBS talk show announced on Monday.

He was one of Corden's first guests when the British comedian and Tony winner took over hosting the show in 2015.

Related Articles
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Threatens to Sue Comedians Who Impersonated Him in AI Comedy Special
Marcus Smart Praises Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Marcus Smart Praises Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla for 'Great Energy' After Ime Udoka Scandal (Exclusive)
Johnny Manziel, Kenzie Werner
Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Claims Surface: 'It Isn't As It Seems'
Wesley Welling. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wesley-welling. Credit: Gofundme
Man Fleeing Police Crashes into Teens Waiting for Bus in 'Intentional' Act, Killing 15-Year-Old
Tyler James Williams makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Tyler James Williams on His Starry Childhood, from Patti LaBelle-Backing Parents to Trashing Studios
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'
Dillon Brooks; LeBron James
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Looked 'Happy Together' Holding Hands in Venice After Coachella Kiss
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox celebrates with fans as he is introduced prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement on August 06, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.
NFL Hall of Famer Dave 'Intimidator' Wilcox Dead at 80
Morgan Barron https://twitter.com/NHLJets/status/1648701489664196608
Jets' Morgan Barron Returns to Game with 75 Stitches in Face After Getting Cut by Opponent's Skate
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)
tom brady
Tom Brady Celebrates His 'Life on and off the Field' with Private Beach Getaway for Friends and Family
Powerball Lottery California
Unclaimed Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Set to Expire: 'Time Is Running Out'
EJMF0A Joasia Zakrzewski (Scotland) running the women's marathon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014
Ultramarathoner Says She's an 'Idiot' After Being Disqualified for Using a Car