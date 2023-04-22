Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs

Will Ferrell took his love for the L.A. Kings to the next level with his recent look.

The Spirited actor, 55, was captured on camera sporting a black and white checkered makeup look on his face as he turned up to support his favorite team in the National Hockey League's 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

The black and white checkerboard, which are Kings' representative colors, adorned the top half of his face ending at his nose and cheekbones. He also wore a white Kings bomber jacket and a black beanie with the Kings' logo.

The Kings faced the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round, and ultimately defeated them in Game 3 with a final score of 3-2.

The NHL tweeted a clip of him watching the game along with the words, "We're loving the look, Will," while the L.A. Kings tweeted a closeup shot of the actor's face, writing, "Will brought his game face too."

This wasn't the only time the Saturday Night Live alum was shown to have been ecstatically cheering on the team. In January, he shared a fist bump through the glass of the hockey arena with L.A. Kings goalie Pheonix Copley after the team won against the San Jose Sharks.

The actor is known to be an avid supporter of the L.A. King's team and was even asked about his support for the team on Hot Ones.

Ferrell said he shot a video for the L.A. Kings that plays on the Jumbotron whenever they have a game. When the camera then pans to him in the audience, he said instead of just "waving," he mimics the hype from the video and screams, "Go Kings, Go!" while doing "karate chop" movements.

"I don't know why I'm screaming because no one can hear me, I'm in a big stadium," Ferrell said. "But that gets a really good reaction. It gets the place going. It gets the people going."

Ferrell is next slated to guest star on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Harry Styles, which will air on April 27, the CBS talk show announced on Monday.

He was one of Corden's first guests when the British comedian and Tony winner took over hosting the show in 2015.