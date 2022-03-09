Will Ferrell Crashes Warriors' Warm-Ups in Costume as Semi-Pro Character: 'He's Hilarious'

The actor dressed as his character Jackie Moon from the 2008 hit basketball comedy Semi-Pro while warming up with the Golden State Warriors

Will Ferrell just reprised his character Jackie Moon from the 2008 hit basketball comedy Semi-Pro in a fitting — but unlikely — venue.

The 54-year-old actor dressed as Moon while warming up with the Golden State Warriors before they took on the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, Tuesday night.

Ferrell wore a sweatband and dressed in a Flint Tropics jersey as he warmed up with the team. The Flint Tropics are the fictional team at the center of the comedy film, and Moon is their coach and owner.

According to ESPN, during Ferrell's appearance, the actor screamed and put a hand in Klay Thompson's face. The outlet noted that Thompson, 32, is a fan of the movie and actually dressed as the character for Halloween a few years ago.

"When I had some dark days I would put that movie on and it would make me smile. I'm very thankful for that film,'' said Thompson, per ESPN. "That was so cool, dreams do come true.''

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Ferrell's fun appearance on the court had been in the works for some time. "He actually emailed me a while back and I didn't believe it was him," Kerr explained to ESPN.

"So, we exchanged a couple of emails and concocted a plan. You know he is a huge Klay Thompson fan, and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon, so it felt like a natural fit and it felt like the time to do it, too, make everyone laugh in a tough stretch in the season and he was great," the coach said. "He came into the locker room and made the guys laugh. Everybody loved seeing him and hearing from him. He's hilarious. It was just something different."

Warriors player Stephen Curry also enjoyed the comic relief during warm-ups.

"It was fun, and I'm glad we took advantage of it,'' Curry said, per ESPN. "... I think we fed off the energy. I was actually surprised, his form, he actually had some good rotation on the ball, and endless energy. I don't know how.''