"I’ve been doing a lot of yoga and nothing else. This is a yoga body," Will Ferrell told the Seahawks while pretending to be tight end Greg Olsen

Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Zoom Call, Says He Wants to Have Russell Wilson's Baby

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down NFL facilities, the Seattle Seahawks have not had the chance to meet their new player, Greg Olsen.

To finally break the ice, the Seahawks recently scheduled a Zoom call to introduce Olsen to his new teammates — but they were surprised to see he had grown quite a few gray hairs during the offseason.

“Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old? I don’t think so,” 52-year-old comedian Will Ferrell, who was impersonating Olsen, told the team while lifting up his jersey.

“My body is a temple … I’ve been doing a lot of yoga and nothing else," Ferrell said while showing off his physique. "This is a yoga body.”

According to Yahoo Sports, the prank was cooked up by Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll, who has been friends with Ferrell since he was a coach at USC.

“You might want to work on that core a little bit!” Carroll told the Anchorman star after he showed off his flabby midsection.

The real Olsen signed with the Seahawks in the offseason after leaving the Carolina Panthers, where he occasionally served as a color analyst on FOX broadcasts of NFL games. Ferrell — as Olsen — thanked Coach Carroll for allowing him to continue broadcasting while playing for the Seahawks at the same time.

“I’m only going to play about 12 plays a game, then I got to get back into the booth!” he deadpanned.

While still impersonating Olsen, Ferrell also professed his love for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

"I’m excited to play with you Russ, I love you,” he said. “I mean I love you, I love the way you play, I love the way you handle yourself as a human being — I love you, let's make a baby."

Ferrell assured the team that he'll be contributing his own plays, and showed off a plan for a special one he called, “90-go-flywheel Kanye Starburst.”

With coronavirus still spreading around the country, there is no telling if Olsen and the Seahawks will take to the field for training camp in July or for the start of the regular season in September.

As of Friday, the NFL has not announced plans to postpone the season, as the NBA, MLB and NHL have done.