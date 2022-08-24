Will Arnett Promises 'Humor' and 'Hot Takes' in New F1 Racing Live Post Show, 'Fast & Loose: F1'

Will Arnett is finally exploring his "true path in life" and fans can be a part of it.

With the help of Amp and Formula 1, Arnett is slated to host a live aftershow where fans can call in and react with the actor to what's happening on the track. Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon, and Formula 1 announced the launch of their exclusive F1-related programming, which promises to bring a new spin on race commentary.

Fast & Loose: F1 will give fans a live and interactive post-race show hosted by the actor, and a live simulcast show hosted by sports anchor Michelle Beadle and comedian The Kid Mero.

The Kid Mero, Michelle Beadle, Will Arnett. Courtesy Wondery and F1

"Like many other Americans, I have recently become obsessed with Formula 1. They wouldn't let me drive the cars, so instead, I'll be taking calls live from the sidelines," said Arnett. "I'm so excited to start on my true path in life – sports commentary – and with some great talent beside me, we're getting into all things Formula 1 with humor, love for the sport, and of course, some hot takes."

Mero calls Fast & Loose: F1 "the most fireside cast out there, for several reasons." The comedian and actor tells PEOPLE, "No. 1, we're fans, but we're not dry. We're not boring. And also, there's a level of interactivity to the Sidecast that others do not have. Also, Michelle is the illest in the game, so all I got to do is just, like I said, 'be a hype man.'"

"Nothing is growing faster than F1 right now, especially here," says Beadle, who thinks the Sidecast will give fans "the best of both worlds" when it comes to commentary. "We've got sports fans, we've got comedy, we've got a former legendary racer, so it's just a little bit of everything."

The new programming is the first major sports-broadcast programming initiative for Amp and joins a full slate of growing sports commentary, including shows hosted by former NBA star Jalen Rose and personalities like Rob Perez. Fans can tune in to the Fast & Loose Sidecast at the start of every race for hilarious and exciting commentary from Mero and Beadle, before Arnett joins the post-show to take calls and talk about the action.

After every race weekend, highlights and features from race coverage will be available on-demand via the Wondery original podcast, Fast & Loose: F1, on Amazon Music, ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers, and on all podcast services. Amp will also carry simulcast coverage of the race, qualifying and practice sessions as part of its FORMULA 1 programming.

"Formula 1 is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the world, and has taken the U.S. by storm," said Matt Sandler, head of business and operations for Amp. "And now, Amp will be the preeminent destination for live, interactive race commentary and entertaining analysis, mic'd by voices that fans already know and love."

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation for Formula 1 says, "Formula 1 is proud to work with Amp on showcasing an exciting slate of shows to complement our race coverage. With Amp, F1 fans in the U.S. can now interact with races in a brand-new way, taking the fan experience even further beyond the track."