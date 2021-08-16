Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Game as SoFi Stadium Opens to Fans

Saturday’s game between the two Los Angeles teams was the first time fans were allowed at the new SoFi stadium

A fight broke out among fans at Saturday's NFL preseason game featuring the Rams against the Chargers, leaving at least one attendee visibly bloodied.

Per videos posted on social media by attendees, a Rams fan in an Aaron Donald jersey was repeatedly punched by a group of others in the stands of SoFi stadium, which is shared by the two Los Angeles teams.

The altercation was eventually broken up, but as the man in the Donald jersey was escorted out of the stands, his face appeared to be covered in blood.

Another video showed a woman throwing a soda at the man before the group descended on him. It is unclear what started the fight and no arrests have been reported.

The matchup, which ended in a 13-6 win for the Chargers, marked the first game that fans were allowed in the stands at the new SoFi stadium.

Games began at the Inglewood, California, arena in September 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person attendance was allowed last season. On Saturday, though, nearly 70,000 football fans filled up stands, according to the Associated Press.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the return of fans to stadiums during an interview last month on the NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live.

"This year, we're comfortable that local regulations are going to allow us to have fans at all 32 stadiums," he said. "We'll still be smart. We're still going to be willing to adapt. We're still going to do everything to make sure our fans are safe when they're there."

He continued, "But we expect full stadiums. You know, the fans want to come back. That's the No. 1 thing we hear. We're seeing that in our ticket sales. Fans just want to be a part [of] and have that collective experience. Doing that around an NFL game is fun."

Goodell also acknowledged the recent spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 around the country.