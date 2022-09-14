Wife of Former Cleveland Cavaliers Star Zydrunas Ilgauskas Dies at 50: She Was 'Wonderful'

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died over the weekend at age 50.

According to an obituary published on the Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Homes and Berry-McGreevey-Martens Funeral Homes website, Jennifer died on Sunday. They did not reveal a cause of death.

Jennifer was the owner of multiple health-focused businesses, including Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and Darbo, a medical billing company.

"Jennifer's approach to her professional life was visionary and selfless, executed with a servant heart," the obituary said. "She always had ideas for growth and the never-ending desire to achieve more."

Jennifer shared two children, Deividas and Povilas, with 47-year-old Zydrunas, who played for the Cavaliers from 1996 to 2010.

The towering center and two-time NBA All-Star finished his career with the Miami Heat, where he played during the 2010-2011 season. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the Cavaliers retired his jersey in 2014.

In the online tribute, loved ones said Jennifer "cared deeply about everyone she employed, and her door was always open to those who needed to talk," and "was generous with her time, finances and counsel."

"Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far-reaching extent of her charitable work," it continued. "She was a wonderful giving and intimate friend to so many. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh will be deeply missed."

Jennifer's obituary also said "family was extremely important to her," and "she enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations and made sure they created lasting memories."

"Above all, Jennifer's husband and sons were her first priority. She made their home a safe and loving place for making memories," it continued. "Her memory will forever be with so many. May that memory continue to bring joy to those who knew her for years to come!"

A public memorial will be held on Sept. 17, at St. James Church in Lakewood, the website said.