Wife and Daughter of University of Wisconsin Basketball Assistant Coach Killed in Head-On Crash

The wife and daughter of Howard Moore, the University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach, were killed in a car crash in Michigan that also injured Moore and his son.

On Saturday, Jennifer, 46, and Jaidyn Moore, 9, died after their vehicle was struck head-on just after 2 a.m. by a car driving westbound in the eastbound lane on M-14, Michigan State Police said.

Jaidyn was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jennifer, who was driving, was taken off life support and died of her injuries Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The family’s dog was also killed in the crash.

Howard, 46, and son Jerell, 13, suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Police said 23-year-old Samantha Winchester, who was the wrong-way driver of the car that struck Moore’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report is pending.

Happy Mother’s Day to my outstanding wife, @queenjen29 and thank you for that you do for our family! #Blessed #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/wwsTsqbpAX — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) May 12, 2019

Early Saturday morning, we learned of a tragic automobile accident involving assistant coach Howard Moore and his family. Our hearts are with them and we, as a community, will support and lift up the entire family.https://t.co/IdiIZjV4HD — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 26, 2019

The crash – which also injured another person in a third vehicle – remains under investigation.

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard issued a statement saying the program is “devastated” by the losses.

“Our basketball program is an extremely close family and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach,” the statement read. “He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”

Moore joined the Wisconsin Badgers for his second stint as an assistant coach in December 2015, after previously serving in the role from 2005-10.

He graduated from the university in 1995, having played in 47 games for the Badgers during his time as a student.