Wife of Arkansas State Football Coach Blake Anderson Dies 2 Years After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Wendy Anderson, wife of Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson, died late Monday, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 49.

Blake announced the news of her death on Twitter Tuesday morning, sharing that “there’s a celebration in heaven today cause Wendy is Home,” adding the hashtag “#NotFightingAlone.”

“My beautiful girl has gone home to be with Jesus … no more pain, no more suffering and praise Him no more cancer,” he wrote. “She passed as peacefully & gracefully as you could ever hope just a few minutes before midnight with me laying right beside her.”

“I have been so blessed to have her by my side each day for the past 27 years,” Blake continued. “Thank you so much to all who have walked, prayed, cried, and loved her through this brutal 2 year battle … Praise Him that she hurts no more, and is in His presence now & forever.”

Wendy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and made a full recovery following a surgery to remove the cancer cells. However, the cancer returned a year later, according to ESPN.

Arkansas State announced Monday that the head football coach would be taking a leave of absence during the difficult time.

“Coach Anderson has decided to take a leave of absence during this difficult time to be with his wife, Wendy, and his family. We will continue to pray for peace for his family and provide assistance any way we can,” the statement read.

Assistant Head Coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as the interim head coach until Blake “decides to resume his activities as head coach.”

Wendy celebrated her 49th birthday four days before her death.

“PLEASE help me wish a BIG Happy Birthday to my best friend, my wife, & my love Wendy Leann Anderson… absolutely the toughness most amazing person I’ve ever known. So blessed to spend my life w you Babe,” Blake tweeted at the time.

Wendy is survived by Blake, their daughter and two sons.

Arkansas State is set to open their season at home against SMU on August 31.