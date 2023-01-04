Widow of NFL Player Who Died on Field 'Very Emotional' Over Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Sharon Hughes, widow of late NFL player Chuck Hughes, said she "felt so sorry for the whole family last night" after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse

CHUCK HUGHES While the helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play, between the Lions and Chicago Bears
Photo: Dm/AP/Shutterstock

Sharon Hughes, widow of late NFL player Chuck Hughes, had an emotional time reliving the past as she watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday night.

The 24-year-old safety had collapsed on the field during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given CPR for more than 10 minutes before he was rushed to the hospital. The Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest.

It was a similar scene to when Sharon's husband, who was a wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, collapsed on the field on Oct. 24, 1971 during a home game against the Chicago Bears. Chuck had suffered a fatal heart attack due to a blood clot that was dislodged after he was tackled. He is the only NFL player to ever die on the field.

Sharon had stayed up that night to see if Hamlin, who still remains in critical condition, was going to hopefully pull through.

"I was very emotional," Hughes, 77, said in an interview with NBC News.

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Just over fifty years ago, Sharon recalled riding in the ambulance with her husband as he was taken off the field, just as Hamlin's parents did on Monday night.

"Can you imagine how his mother felt?" Sharon empathized. "It's a horrifying feeing, and, well, I just felt so sorry for the whole family last night."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN Tuesday night that Hamlin is still sedated and the next step is to get him breathing on his own. The NFL player's friend also said Wednesday morning that Hamlin showed signs of progress overnight.

During the 1971 game, the Lions were down 28-23 and Chuck had just caught his first pass that season. He was tackled. Then, several plays later, with 62 seconds left, he fell to the ground while clutching his chest. After multiple attempts, the medical team could not resuscitate him. The stunned crowd watched as his body was wheeled off in a stretcher.

Chuck Hughes, Detroit, USA
Jim Mone/AP/Shutterstock

Bears defensive end Ed O'Bradovich recalled the horrifying scene to the Detroit Free Press in 2021.

"I knew something horrible had happened, because when they were rolling Chuck off the field, one of his arms fell down and his hand was flopping around back and forth, and I thought to myself, 'Holy Christ, I think he's dead,'" O'Bradovich said.

Unlike Monday night's game, which was suspended for the night following the incident, the 1971 game continued after Chuck Hughes' death. His autopsy showed that he had undiagnosed heart disease, and suggested that a blood clot in a clogged artery had possibly dislodged upon contact with the other player. It was likely a second heart attack, doctors had said, gauging that he had possibly suffered a first, unknowingly, just seven weeks prior.

Sharon's son, Brandon Hughes, who was only 2 at the time of his father's death, wished Hamlin and his family well, telling the outlet if the family needed something, "they have a support system here."

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals

The support behind Hamlin, who is "still fighting," according to a family rep, has been immense, as teammates, friends and fans all over the world pray for Hamlin's recovery.

The league said in a statement shared on its website that it "continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association."

The statement continued: "After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

The NFL said it has not decided whether the game will be played "at a later date," noting, "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule."

