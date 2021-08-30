"If we win together, then we've got to lose together and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they got to be better," Mets player Javier Báez said

Why New York Mets Players Are Giving Thumbs-Down Gestures to Their Fans During Games

New York Mets' Javier Baez gestures at home plate after his two-run home run that also scored Michael Conforto during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, in New York Nationals Mets Baseball, New York, United States - 29 Aug 2021

The New York Mets have come up with one of the most unique — and controversial — celebrations in baseball.

Mets players have recently been seen flashing thumbs-down signs toward fans at Citi Field after scoring home runs or big hits. The reason, newly acquired Mets player Javier Báez explained, is to return the courtesy after fans booed the team when they were struggling.

"When we don't get success, we're going to get booed," 28-year-old Báez told reporters this week, according to the Associated Press. "So they're going to get booed when we have success."

The Mets were expected to do much better this year after a new billionaire owner took over the team and the acquisition of shortstop Francisco Lindor. However, the team is currently third in the NL East with a 63-67 record, and are likely to miss the post-season.

The thumbs-down gesture is a way for players to remind fans to be more supportive when they're losing, Báez said.

Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) looks on as New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) gestures after his double scored Patrick Mazeika and Jonathan Villa during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in New York Nationals Mets Baseball, New York, United States - 29 Aug 2021 Credit: Corey Sipkin/AP/Shutterstock

"We're not machines, we're going to struggle," Báez explained, as noted by the New York Times. "We're going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when I strike out and I get booed — it doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we're a success, we're going to do the same thing, to let them know how it feels."

The athlete continued, "Because if we win together, then we've got to lose together and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they got to be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans, but if they're going to do that, they're just putting more pressure on the team and that's not what we want."

Unsurprisingly, the celebration has not been popular with Mets executives.

"Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team's recent performance," President Sandy Alderson said of the gesture in a statement. "The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan's right."

"The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans," Alderson added. "I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly."

Owner Steve Cohen, who bought the team in late 2020, echoed those sentiments in an interview with the New York Post, saying the team went too far with the new celebration.