Who Was MVP of the Last 10 Super Bowls?
Think you can guess them all? From Eli Manning to Tom Brady, see who has scored the honor (in some cases, more than once)
Super Bowl LV MVP (2021)
Credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty
Tom Brady, Quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Super Bowl LIV MVP (2020)
Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LIII MVP (2019)
Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty
Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots
Advertisement
Advertisement
Super Bowl LII MVP (2018)
Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty
Nick Foles, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Advertisement
Super Bowl LI MVP (2017)
Credit: David Tulis/UPI/Shutterstock
Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Super Bowl 50 MVP (2016)
Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty
Von Miller, Linebacker, Denver Broncos
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Super Bowl XLIX MVP (2015)
Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty
Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots
Advertisement
Super Bowl XLVIII MVP (2014)
Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Malcolm Smith, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
Super Bowl XLVII MVP (2013)
Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty
Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Advertisement
Advertisement
Super Bowl XLVI MVP (2012)
Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty
Eli Manning, Quarterback, New York Giants
Advertisement
Advertisement