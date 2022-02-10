Who Was MVP of the Last 10 Super Bowls?

Think you can guess them all? From Eli Manning to Tom Brady, see who has scored the honor (in some cases, more than once)

By Kate Hogan February 10, 2022 02:53 PM

1 of 10

Super Bowl LV MVP (2021)

Credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Tom Brady, Quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Super Bowl LIV MVP (2020)

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

3 of 10

Super Bowl LIII MVP (2019)

Credit: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty

Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Super Bowl LII MVP (2018)

Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty

Nick Foles, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Advertisement

5 of 10

Super Bowl LI MVP (2017)

Credit: David Tulis/UPI/Shutterstock

Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots 

6 of 10

Super Bowl 50 MVP (2016)

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Von Miller, Linebacker, Denver Broncos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Super Bowl XLIX MVP (2015)

Credit: Focus on Sport/Getty

Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Super Bowl XLVIII MVP (2014)

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Malcolm Smith, Linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Advertisement

9 of 10

Super Bowl XLVII MVP (2013)

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Joe Flacco, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Super Bowl XLVI MVP (2012)

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Eli Manning, Quarterback, New York Giants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan