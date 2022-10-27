Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013

By
Published on October 27, 2022 04:09 PM
Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan attend the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak on September 18, 2019 in New York City
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game.

Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged.

On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front of 500 guests. Now, the couple share twin daughters and reside in Jupiter, Florida.

Although the NBA legend and Cuban-born model keep their relationship private, they have appeared on a few red carpets together. The couple have also attended basketball games, boxing matches and NASCAR races.

Here's everything to know about Yvette Prieto, Michael Jordan's wife.

She was born in Cuba and worked as a model

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan attend Jordan All-Star With Fabolous 23 at Isleworth Golf & Country Club on February 25, 2012 in Windermere, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Prieto was born in Cuba though her family moved to Miami when she was young. Growing up near the ocean, Prieto developed a love for sailing, according to ESPN the Magazine. Over the years, the couple has gone on sailing trips "because Yvette loves them, even though he hates the water."

She also had a career as a model and worked with designers like Alexander Wang.

She dated Julio Iglesias Jr. before she met Jordan

Prior to meeting the NBA star, the model dated Julio Iglesias Jr., the son of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and brother of Latin pop star Enrique Iglesias. Iglesias Jr. told Hola! magazine in 2003 that Prieto was "a fantastic girl" and a "loving, simple and very good person."

She met Jordan at a nightclub

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto attend the 10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Celebration At ARIA Resort & Casinoon April 1, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Weeks/WireImage

The former model met her now-husband at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They reportedly moved in together the following year. In 2011, Jordan proposed to Prieto over the Christmas holiday, and the two started planning their wedding straight away.

"They've been planning for months and months. He wanted to give Yvette everything she's ever wanted," a source told PEOPLE.

She and Jordan had a celebrity-packed wedding in Florida

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan (R) and fiancee Yvette Prieto attend the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty

The couple exchanged vows at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 27, 2013. Their 500 guests were transported by tour bus to the Bears Club, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, for the reception.

Several celebrities were in attendance, including Spike Lee, Patrick Ewing and Tiger Woods. Robin Thicke and Usher both performed at the reception.

She and Jordan use code names to protect their privacy

Michael Jordan walks the grid with his wife, Yvette Prieto during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee
Meg Oliphant/Getty

Although Prieto met Jordan well after his basketball career ended, he's still a huge celebrity, which means the couple have often needed extra security. ESPN the Magazine reported that Jordan hired a "private security team" to accompany them on overseas trips. During these trips, the couple often used code names to ensure their privacy and safety. Prieto's secret code name was Harmony, while Jordan went by Yahweh.

She has twin daughters with Jordan

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto attend Jordan Brand: 2017 All-Star Party at Seven Three Distilling Co. on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Erika Goldring/Getty

The pair welcomed twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, on Feb. 9, 2014. Prieto and Jordan confirmed they were expecting in November 2013, although they never disclosed that they were having twins. Jordan also shares three kids with his first wife, Juanita.

"Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival," Jordan's spokeswoman said at the time.

Related Articles
Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is seen with his wife, Yainee Alonso during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show at Downtown Colorado on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado
Who Is Manny Machado's Wife? All About Yainee Alonso
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley depart The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Who Is Chance the Rapper's Wife? All About Kirsten Corley
James Corden and Julia Carey arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Who Is James Corden's Wife? All About Julia Carey
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kieran Culkin's Wife? All About Jazz Charton
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City
Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 15, 1996 at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Dennis Rodman's Dating History: From Madonna to Carmen Electra
Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn attend 'Carter' photocall at Hotel Urso on November 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Relationship Timeline
Peyton Manning hugging wife Ashley after winning game vs New England Patriots at RCA Dome. Indianapolis, IN 1/21/2006
Who Is Peyton Manning's Wife? All About Ashley Manning
Keely Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Pierce Brosnan's Wife? All About Keely Shaye Brosnan
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
LeBron James and Savannah James attendsthe Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is LeBron James' Wife? All About Savannah James
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon Zombie during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 - "Devil's Rejects" - Portraits at Brenden Celebrity Suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids