Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean McVay made history as the youngest head coach in the NFL when he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. But his now-wife Veronika Khomyn saw the promise in him when he was still an assistant for the Washington Commanders.

A model and realtor from Ukraine, Khomyn met McVay when she was a college student in Virginia and has been by his side through his enduring NFL coaching career. She can often be seen wearing custom gear with his face and name to show her support. Likewise, McVay has supported Khomyn through her career journey and as she speaks out on behalf of her home country.

The couple enjoy vacationing together, so much so that a France getaway seemed like the perfect time and place for McVay to propose to Khomyn in 2019. They wed in June 2022 in Los Angeles.

What else is there to know about Sean McVay's wife Veronika Khomyn? Read on to find out.

She's from Ukraine

Veronika Khomyn Instagram

Khomyn was born in Ukraine and immigrated to the U.S. in 2009. She represents her heritage proudly on social media and has been vocal about her support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion in 2022, calling the day that Russia invaded Ukraine "the hardest day" she'd ever experienced.

At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, Khomyn and McVay presented the award for best picture to The Power of the Dog, but they prefaced the award with a heartfelt message. "Before we announce the nominees, we'd like to take a moment to talk about what's on all of our minds: Veronika's home country Ukraine," McVay started.

"I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength," Khomyn followed. They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost."

She met McVay when she was in college

Veronika Khomyn Instagram

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McVay met Khomyn between 2011 and 2013. Khomyn was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, at the time, while McVay was working as an assistant tight end coach for the Washington Commanders.

McVay was promoted to the team's tight end coach, and later their offensive coordinator, before his big break with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 when he became the youngest NFL head coach in modern history.

She has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree

2Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated via Getty

According to her website, Khomyn received her bachelor's degree in international business from George Mason University and her master's degree in global management from Arizona State University.

She's a licensed realtor in Los Angeles

While Khomyn is known for modeling, it isn't her only career path. She's a licensed realtor in Los Angeles, handling sales of luxury properties for both sellers and buyers.

Khomyn announced her foray into the real estate world on her Instagram in April 2021, writing, "Real estate has always been my passion. I'm excited to share that I have decided to step foot into the world of real estate professionals. Cheers to new adventures, challenges and memories!"

On her website, Khomym cited her father's work as a construction entrepreneur as one of the reasons she went into real estate, stating that in her early years, she traveled extensively with her father, which gave her a broad perspective on culture and the specific needs of a wide variety of clients.

She and McVay got engaged in France in 2019

Veronika Khomyn Instagram

In June 2019, during a vacation in France, Khomyn announced that she and McVay had gotten engaged with an Instagram Story post of her new ring. "Can't wait to call him my husband," she wrote alongside a short video featuring her new fiancé leaning in to give her a kiss on the cheek.

Khomyn then shared a series of photos from Portofino, Italy, including a close-up of her engagement ring. "We've been enjoying this amazing vacation so much I haven't had the time to make this post but...The man of my dreams, my best friend and the love of my life asked me to marry him... And I said YES!!! to being his McBae forever 😉💍 Here's to our life together! 🥂❤️," she captioned the post.

She watched McVay win a Super Bowl

When McVay and the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2022, Khomyn was there to cheer on her then-fiancé. Following the win, the realtor congratulated McVay on Instagram, writing, "I've watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends … is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good! ❤️."

She and McVay tied the knot in June 2022

The couple got married on June 4, 2022, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. The ceremony was officiated by Tom Raponi, a former pro football player and current broadcast media veteran.

One infamous guest was NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., who crashed the wedding to the delight of McVay and his mother. McVay said he had only invited last season's team captains and "a couple other guys that are retired players," but OBJ wasn't going to let a lack of invitation let him miss the wedding.

Keeping with the football theme, the couple's wedding cake was a replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy, which McVay and the Los Angeles Rams won earlier in the year.