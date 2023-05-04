Who Is Blake Griffin's Brother? All About Former NBA Player Taylor Griffin

Blake Griffin has been an NBA mainstay since 2009, playing for teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics, but his brother Taylor Griffin played in the NBA too.

Taylor, who is three years older than Blake, got drafted the same year as his brother and began his professional career with the Phoenix Suns in 2009. He continued his basketball career in Europe before retiring in 2016. He now works in athlete relations.

The sons of a basketball coach and a tutor, Blake and Taylor's mother homeschooled them both until they were teenagers. Their father was their basketball coach in high school, and the brothers went on to win two Oklahoma state high school basketball championships.

As adults, they've remained close. Together, they run the Team Griffin Foundation, which provides opportunities for aspiring basketball players.

"Taylor and I benefited from an organization like Team Griffin Basketball when we were growing up in Oklahoma, now it's our turn to help out this next generation of young athletes," reads a quote from Blake on the foundation's website.

So who is Blake Griffin's brother? Here's everything to know about Taylor Griffin.

He was born on April 18, 1986, in Oklahoma

Taylor Griffin Instagram

Taylor was born on April 18, 1986, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Tommy and Gail Griffin. His father previously played basketball at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

The brothers played basketball at Oklahoma Christian School, where Tommy was the head coach. They played together during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 high school seasons, winning two state high school basketball championships, per ESPN.

"I followed him everywhere," Blake told ESPN of growing with his older brother. "I was always trying to catch up after him or go with him."

He was homeschooled until the 10th grade

Taylor Griffin Instagram

Both Taylor and Blake were homeschooled by their mother for several years. However, they enrolled in private school when Taylor was in 10th grade and Blake was in eighth.

"I'm not saying it was an absolute joyride every day, but I absolutely treasured being with them," Gail told ESPN in 2008. "Taylor, being the older one, was a self-starter and very diligent, and Blake just naturally followed suit. Blake was more the one who wanted to hurry, hurry so he could go outside and climb a tree, but they were both pretty good about it."

He attended the University of Oklahoma

Peter G. Aiken/Getty

Taylor studied at the University of Oklahoma from 2005 to 2009, graduating with a bachelor's degree in health of exercise science.

He played basketball for Oklahoma alongside his brother, where the team made it to the Elite Eight of the 2009 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

He got drafted into the NBA in 2009

Dave Eggen/NBAE/Getty

The Phoenix Suns selected Taylor as the 48th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. (His brother, Blake, was the first overall pick in the draft that year.) He played for the Suns for one year and a few years later, joined the NBA's minor league basketball organization (now known as the NBA G League).

He played basketball in Belgium and Italy

Tim Cattera/NBAE/Getty

While Taylor spent most of his basketball career in the United States, he also played in Europe.

Per his LinkedIn profile, he signed with a Belgian team in 2010 and an Italian team in 2015. Taylor retired from professional basketball in 2016.

He married Marieka Griffin in 2011

Taylor Griffin Instagram

After meeting in college, Taylor married his wife Marieka Griffin in 2011.

In 2018, his wife shared photos of them together on Instagram to mark his 32nd birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the man that's been putting that smile on my face for over 11 years," she wrote.

For their eighth wedding anniversary, Taylor posted photos of them together on Instagram, writing, "You're everything I need and more!"

He has three children

Taylor Griffin Instagram

Per Marieka's Instagram bio, the couple have three children: two daughters and a son. Teagan Marie was born in 2017, Tinsley Drew was born in 2018 and Taylan Drae was born in 2022.

"Parenthood provides many long nights and challenging moments but this one gracefully handles each day with a smile 😁, 110% positivity➕and MAX level energy," Taylor wrote in a 2021 Instagram tribute to his wife. "Not always true for me... she makes it look too easy. Love you @rieksag! ❤️❤️❤️."

He works in athlete relations

Neilson Barnard/Getty

According to Taylor's LinkedIn profile, he works in athlete relations for Patricof Co, a private investment platform that works with professional athletes. He's been with the company since June 2021.

In addition to his work in athlete relations, he's also been the Chief Operating Officer of Blake Griffin Enterprises since June 2016.

He's president of the Team Griffin Foundation

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Taylor works with his brother on the Team Griffin Foundation, an organization that aims to support and inspire young athletes.

He's been president of the Team Griffin Foundation since September 2016. Taylor was also the program director for Team Griffin Basketball from August 2016 to September 2019.